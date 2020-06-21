(The Center Square) – The Texas economy recovered 237,800 jobs in May, according to data from the Texas Workforce Commission, the agency that oversees the unemployment benefits program. The numbers show signs of relief that the state’s economy is picking up since first being shut down in March.
“The Texas economy is reopening,” Bryan Daniel, Texas Workforce Commission Chairman, said in a statement. "TWC will continue to connect job seekers with employers.”
Texas’ unemployment rate in May was 13 percent, slightly down from 13.5 percent in April.
Industries posting gains were accommodation and food service employers, which added 173,300 jobs in May after losing 464,900 jobs in April. Retail employers also added 27,100 jobs in May after a net loss of 125,200 jobs in April.
Houston posted a net gain of 63,900 jobs in May, after losing 365,200 jobs in March and April. The local unemployment rate in Houston is 13.9 percent.
Since Gov. Greg Abbott implemented a stay-at-home order and subsequent orders in mid-March, the Texas Workforce Commission says that it has received three million unemployment insurance applications.
Other signs of improvement in Dallas are at the DFW International Airport. According to a new analysis by the aviation data company OAG, the airport was the world’s busiest airport in May despite it only running a fraction of the flights it had run prior to the coronavirus shutdown.
DFW International Airport operated 12,132 flights in May.
“Although we have no passenger numbers, I suspect that it was also the busiest from a passenger number given the large differential,” OAG senior analyst John Grant, told the Dallas Morning News.
Nearly all of DFW’s traffic is due to Fort Worth-based American Airlines flights. The company operated 11,109 flights out of DFW in May, according to the Dallas Morning News.