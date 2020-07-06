(The Center Square) – Voters participating in the July 14 run-off election are not required to wear a face covering, may not be prohibited from voting if they are not wearing one, and may be required to remove it to verify their identity when voting, according to an advisory released by the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
"There is no authority under Texas law to require voters to wear face coverings when presenting to vote," the advisory says. "However, election officials should make efforts to communicate to voters that wearing face coverings is strongly encouraged, including through posted signs."
Early voting, which began on June 29, goes until Friday, July 10.
There are more than 30 runoff elections occurring in Texas for congressional, legislative and local offices. The most widely watched is the Democratic race between Mary “MJ” Hegar and Royce West for U.S. Senate. Whoever wins will face off against Republican incumbent John Cornyn.
The Secretary of State’s statement comes after voters complained about election officials not being able to properly verify voters’ identities, and after some complained to political advocacy group Direct Action Texas about having been turned away from early voting because they were not wearing a face covering.
On July 2, Gov. Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-29, which states that “every person in Texas shall wear a face covering over the nose and mouth when inside a commercial entity or other building or space open to the public, or when in an outdoor space, wherever it is not feasible to maintain six feet of social distancing from another person who is not in the same household. . . .”
Direct Action posted a statement it received from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, which says, “There is no authority under Texas law to require voters to wear face coverings when presenting to vote.”
If people going to vote do wear a mask, an election judge may request that they lower their masks to make a positive identification when checking them in to vote, Direct Action says.
According to the Texas Secretary of State, “An election judge has discretion to ask the voter to temporarily lower or remove their face covering if the judge is not able to determine the voter’s identity while wearing a face covering. (Sections 32.071 and 63.001(d)).”
To be clear, Direct Action says, no election judge by law can bar any registered voter from voting if they are not wearing a face covering.