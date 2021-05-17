(The Center Square) – Texas reported zero COVID-19 related deaths Sunday, the only time this has happened since COVID-19-related data was first tracked in March 2020, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Texas on Saturday reported the second lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations in 11 months; the lowest was earlier last week. The 7-day positivity rate has also been below 5% for 12 consecutive days, with Saturday being the lowest at 4.24%, the governor’s office announced.
Texas also reported the fewest COVID-19 cases in over 13 months.
Abbott also said the state has surpassed administering 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.
Abbott says 20 million doses is an “incredible milestone in our fight against this virus.” More than 50% of eligible Texans have received at least one dose of the Moderna or Pfizer shots.
"With over 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered to date and over 50 percent of eligible Texans vaccinated with at least one dose, the Lone Star State has achieved an incredible milestone in our fight against this virus," Abbott said in a statement. "Vaccines are the most effective defense against the spread of COVID-19, and I continue to urge all eligible Texans to get the vaccine.
“The COVID-19 vaccine will always remain voluntary and never forced in Texas, but it is up to all of us to ensure that we defeat this virus – which is why it is so important for Texans to seek out these safe and effective shots," he added.
According to the state’s COVID-19 database, of the roughly 2.49 million positive cases reported, approximately 49,900 Texans either died from COVID-19 or from comorbidity conditions with COVID-19 as of May 17.