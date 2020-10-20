(The Center Square) – Texas' 8.3% unemployment rate in September was the 10th highest in the U.S., and the state also ranks 10th worst in a new study on states whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the best.
Consumer finance website Wallethub analyzed four metrics to determine its rankings.
"We looked at the change in each state’s unemployment during the latest month for which we have data (September 2020) compared to September 2019 and January 2020," Wallethub said in its report. "We also compared not seasonally adjusted continued claims in September 2020 to September 2019. Finally, we considered each state’s overall unemployment rate."
Most states' unemployment rates skyrocketed at the end of March when government restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 closed businesses deemed to be nonessential.
Texas's September unemployment rate (8.3%) was better than only the District of Columbia (8.8%), New Mexico (9.3%), New York (9.4%), Massachusetts (9.5%), Illinois (9.8%), Rhode Island (10.1%), California (10.8%), Nevada (12.6%) and Hawaii (15.3%).
The number of unemployed people has increased by over 140% since September 2019, and by more than 120% since the beginning of 2020," Wallethub analyst Jill Gonzalez told The Center Square. "The state's current unemployment rate is 8.3%. While this rate is not much higher than the national average of 7.9%, Texas still ranks towards the bottom in terms of unemployment rate recovery, and its economy is highly affected by the pandemic."
Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri rank first through third in Wallethub's analysis of the state's whose unemployment rates are bouncing back the most.