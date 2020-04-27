Texas came in 39th highest in a new study by the WalletHub website that shows where small businesses have struggled most due to the coronavirus pandemic, based on three key dimensions.

The state earned a total score of 44.24 in the study by the personal finances website. In the “Impact and Access to Resources” category, the state received a rank of 37th; for “Small-Business Financial Conditions,” 12th; and for “Business Environment and Workforce Support Conditions,” 42nd.

All 50 states and the District of Columbia were ranked in the WalletHub analysis.

About 87 percent of small business owners report that their firms have been hurt by the Covid-19 outbreak, according to a recent WalletHub survey, with 35 percent saying that their companies can’t survive another three more months under current conditions.

Within the three major areas studied, the states’ businesses were ranked on 12 metrics, including whether they were operating in high-risk sectors, the state of credit conditions and states’ overall friendliness to small business, according to the WalletHub report.

States Whose Small Businesses Are Most Affected by Covid-19

Overall RankStateTotal Score"Impact & Access to Resources" Rank"Small-Business Financial Conditions" Rank"Business Environment & Workforce Support Conditions" Rank
1Hawaii69.872222
2Nevada64.863109
3South Dakota62.9352114
4Mississippi60.7210910
5South Carolina59.637530
6Louisiana57.683413
7Arizona56.9613287
8Nebraska56.7715258
9North Carolina56.67211311
10North Dakota56.52182312
11West Virginia56.1561138
12Georgia55.662886
13Kentucky55.28162618
14Tennessee54.8625420
15Montana54.2714249
16Florida54.1722227
17Idaho53.6281447
18Wyoming53.4542750
19Maine53.20191825
20New Mexico51.6694921
21New Hampshire51.3912511
22Arkansas49.5427633
23Kansas49.49362915
24Washington48.80202437
25Vermont48.52174822
26Virginia48.4535395
27Alabama48.08243532
28Michigan47.9344374
29Delaware47.89313026
30New York47.46292034
31Iowa47.26333124
32Alaska46.8323351
33Indiana46.50413316
34Oklahoma46.46261744
35Utah46.41144435
36California45.95433219
37Rhode Island45.76324323
38Colorado45.21114543
39Texas44.24371242
40Maryland43.27384617
41Missouri42.33401539
42Oregon42.32303846
43New Jersey41.9350729
44Minnesota41.23394028
45Illinois39.54461640
46Connecticut36.62473641
47Wisconsin36.25424145
48Ohio36.13484731
49Pennsylvania34.63493448
50Massachusetts31.88455036
51District of Columbia29.57511913

Source: WalletHub.com

