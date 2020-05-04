(The Center Square) – As Texas oil producers prepare for possible production cuts, industry leaders are scheduled to meet May 5 to discuss specific proposals.
In an email response to The Center Square, Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA), said government regulation was not the answer and that producers are adjusting in accordance with market demand.
“Upstream producers are appropriately responding as efficiently as possible by self-regulating output,” Staples said. "Midstream and downstream companies are adjusting to reduced market demand. The precipitous drop in demand was a real shock to the system and each company is responding based on their unique circumstances."
It’s crucial for Texas to continue to embrace a free-market philosophy and not introduce artificial production quotas, he added.
In testimony before the Texas Railroad Commission (RRC), the state regulator, last month, Staples emphasized that market suppliers can better address necessary reductions than government controls.
“While this is true in response to reductions, it will also be true when the recovery process begins,” Staples told commissioners.
RRC Chairman Wayne Christian recently appointed the TXOGA leader as a member of a newly formed Blue Ribbon Task Force for Oil Economic Recovery.
“We look forward to working with other industry leaders on making recommendations to the Commission on regulatory, legal, and tax solutions that can allow producers to recover within the context of the free market during these unprecedented times," Staples told The Center Square.
The TXOGA remains committed to market-driven solutions, he added.
“Proration is a bad idea no matter how you package it,” Staples said. "Texas and U.S. producers are announcing new production curtailments and CAPEX reductions almost daily, without a government mandate. Here’s why: If it costs you $8/lb to make BBQ and you can only sell it for $4/lb, you stop making BBQ. You don’t need government to tell you this."
“Texas producers are doing their part to curtail production,” he added. "These circumstances are catastrophic and government trying to manage daily production will make matters worse, not better."