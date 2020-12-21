(The Center Square) – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is making another online tool available to help students in math after a record number of failing grades were reported during online distance learning. The number of failing grades has doubled in many districts compared to failing grades reported last year during in-person instruction.
The supplemental K-5 math online program is optional and free and families can register to participate at www.stmath.com/texas. Currently, more than 100,000 students in 350 different Texas schools are using the program.
The initiative comes after Texas families have withdrawn their children from public school systems at historic levels, according to state data and a new report and online map published by the Texas Home School Coalition.
The Northwest Evaluation Association’s MAP Growth test and Illuminate Education’s FastBridge assessments evaluated students’ learning growth during school closures last spring compared to prior years, Education Week reports.
“Three studies based on NWEA data predicted students could learn half or up to a full year less math in 2020-21, compared to what they would learn in a typical year,” Education Week reports. “The study based on the FastBridge test data showed smaller but still troubling learning losses across every grade: two-and-a-half to four-and-a-half months of learning lost, compared to a month or two in reading.”
NWEA researchers compared the test results of more than 4.4 million students in grades 3-8 from the fall of 2020 to their peers test results from the fall of 2019.
“They found no difference in reading gains, but on average a 5 to 10 percentile-point difference in math, with Black and Hispanic students in upper elementary seeing the worst learning losses,” NWEA found.
Curriculum Associates also compared the test results of students from a non-representative sample in grades 1 to 5 in more than 1,000 schools nationwide over the last three years and found that students lost more ground in math than reading. Nearly 10 percent of students evaluated scored two or more grade levels behind in math.
TEA partnered with the MIND Research Institute, a nonprofit organization to create the online math program. Before it was released, all instructional materials underwent a rigorous review that includes teacher feedback to confirm quality standards, TEA says. Additional online instructional materials for other subjects and grade levels will continue to be released over the coming weeks and months.
Patti Sanchez, assistant superintendent for elementary instruction at Northside ISD, San Antonio, said, “ST Math offers students an engaging and innovative way of learning mathematical concepts. Building a solid foundation in the primary grades is critical and the scaffolding offered in ST Math will help set up students for success."
But Northside students have struggled significantly with distance-learning, confirmed by their failing grades reported after the first grading period.
"Some students are not engaging virtually as much as and as thoroughly as they were in the in-person environment," Janis Jordan, deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction at Northside ISD, told KENS5 News.
Twice as many students failed at least one class, compared to last year's first grading period, Jordan said. "The numbers vary, but overall, if you were to combine elementary, middle and high, it's about 28 percent.”
Brian Woods, superintendent Northside ISD, said in October that students needed to be in school in person and the district then began reaching out to low-performing virtual learners urging them to come back to campus.
Houston ISD reported one the highest percentages of failures. Roughly 42 percent of its students received at least one F grade in the first six weeks of school when only online virtual learning was offered. The number is nearly double the 26 percent of students who received one or more F grades during the first nine weeks of in-person instruction last year.
Some local school districts in the Houston area reported a 100 percent increase in the number of students who received at least one F grade in the first grading period.