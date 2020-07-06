(The Center Square) – As Tesla considers possible sites in Texas for a new factory and potential headquarters relocation, questions persist about how prohibitive the property taxes could be.
Relative to other states, Texas as a whole has a much more appealing tax structure, Chuck DeVore, vice president of National Initiatives for the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) told The Center Square.
“One thing Texas has been struggling with is property taxes levied by local governments,” DeVore said. “The Legislature in 2019 put the brakes on local entities that had been increasing their revenue from property taxes.”
Questions center on where and when Tesla wants to move. Tulsa and Austin have emerged as top contenders, but a Tesla representative told Travis County commissioners late last month that high property taxes presented a barrier.
Neighboring Hays, Caldwell or Williamson counties are more conservatively governed and could prove more appealing, DeVore said.
“Tesla could save 32 percent on operating costs, not just on expenses, but taxes, regulatory and labor costs. That’s a lot of money because it translates into profit, that’s the poll you hear from business analysts,” DeVore said.
Texas property taxes are not levied just on the building but on the equipment in it, another cost consideration for the electric vehicle manufacturer.
“Property tax is higher because we don’t have personal income tax,” DeVore said. “Executives and workers are going to make out better because of no income tax,” DeVore said.
So how does it balance out?
“The bonus over California is we are centrally located, which means we can get parts more readily,” DeVore said. “And then look at the regulatory and legal environment – how likely are you to be sued frivolously – it’s more likely in California than in Texas,” said DeVore, who was a Republican member of the California Assembly from 2004 to 2010.
In Texas, a right-to-work state, Tesla would not have to contend with labor unions as they have in California, DeVore said.
Any relocation decisions will hinge on how negotiations unfold with state and local governments.
“As long as California is ranked among the worst states in the country to run a business, people like [Tesla CEO] Elon Musk are going to reconsider,” DeVore said.
“Toyota moved from Southern California to Plano – there’s a reason for that, and not because they like the weather in Plano, Texas better,” DeVore added.