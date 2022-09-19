(The Center Square) – Texas set new employment highs in August, adding 16,400 nonfarm jobs and bringing total employment in the state to 13,530,100. Since last August, Texas has added 726,900 jobs.
Texas employers added more jobs in August than in any previous month in recorded state history, surpassing the previous months’ record.
August job numbers marked the 10th consecutive month the state set employment records in Texas, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday when it released new jobs data.
Texas also reached a new record for total employed of more than 14 million, including nonfarm, self-employed, and other job categories. It also broke a new record for total labor force at nearly 14.6 million, with the Texas labor force participation rate above the national average at 63.8%.
"Thanks to the strength of the Texas economy and the best workforce in America, Texas has surpassed three major employment milestones, smashing all previous records with more jobs than ever, more Texans working than ever, and the largest labor force ever in the state’s history,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “While the nation faces economic headwinds, Texas leads all states for nonfarm jobs added over the last 12 months – a testament to continuing business confidence in the Lone Star State’s pro-growth economic policies and the unrivaled quality of our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce. Working together, we will keep Texas the best place to live, work, start a business, and raise a family.”
Private industry jobs are also up more than 6% from this time last year and Texas employers are continuing to expand their workforces, TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.
Professional and Business Services led private industry job growth in August with 5,200 new jobs added. Education and Health Services grew by 3,800; Financial Activities by 2,800 and government by 8,100.
TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said, “From registered apprenticeship to skills development programs, TWC remains committed to offering pathways to meaningful employment for every Texan in the job market.”
“Texas employers continue to drive the unprecedented job growth in the Lone Star State, and TWC is here to help employers both connect with untapped talent and build talent pipelines through internship and apprenticeship initiatives,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said.
While Texas’ job numbers continued to break records, its seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased by 0.1% to 4.1% from July 2022. It’s the first time the state’s unemployment rate has gone up since April 2020.
The Metropolitan Statistical Areas with the lowest unemployment rate was Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock of 3%, followed by Midland’s 3.3%, and 3.5% each in Abilene, College Station-Bryan, Lubbock and San Angelo. McAllen-Edinburg-Mission has the highest unemployment rate of 7.7% followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur’s 7.1% and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 6.4%.