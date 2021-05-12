(The Center Square) — Texas lawmakers have sent a bill to the governor's desk that if signed into law would allow municipalities to create “beverage zones.”
Under Senate Bill 1216, municipalities would be allowed to establish the zones so alcoholic beverages could be sold. The zones would have to be areas of a town where at least 75% of the area is made up of restaurants, retail, office space, government buildings, or entertainment businesses.
The would only apply to municipalities with 15,000 people or more that are located in a county that has a population of at least 340,000 or more, according to its text. It also applies to qualified municipalities in counties that share a border with the Gulf of Mexico.
The legislation was passed by both chambers of the Texas Legislature and sent to Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday.
Jarrett Dieterle, a senior competition policy fellow at R Street, a free-market think tank, said the bill represents an under-told story in Texas—one about the role the Texas alcoholic beverage plays in the state’s economy.
“Growth in this area is exactly the type of growth lawmakers always want—small business growth,” Dieterle told The Center Square in an interview. “These kinds of businesses also offer blue-collar manufacturing jobs and help support local economic growth.”
According to the Distilled Spirits Council, the beverage industry experienced 7% growth in 2020, marking the 11th consecutive year of market gains. That was despite the pandemic’s best efforts to disrupt the hospitality and leisure industry.
The trade organization said the gains were due to modernizations in both technology and industry regulations. For example, several states—Texas included—passed waivers or new laws to allow for to-go alcoholic beverage sales during the pandemic.
Texas lawmakers have introduced a slew of bills that would modernize several aspects of the state's liquor laws.
Dieterle cautioned that modernizing regulations in Texas doesn’t necessarily mean it is easier to sell. The state has a local option law that allows cities and counties to set their own beverage ordinances.
According to the Texas Almanac, there are only seven completely dry counties in Texas, while several others restrict beer, wine, and spirits in several ways.
However, Dieterle said there is wide support for making it easier for beverage producers to sell their product in the Lone Star State.
“Modernizing spirits sales can provide a lot of good for local economies, just the way other commercial products can,” Dieterle said.