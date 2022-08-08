(The Center Square) – The $749 billion Inflation Reduction Act passed by all 50 Senate Democrats with the tie-breaking vote cast by Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday will increase taxes on middle class Americans, increase energy and gas prices, and hurt the Texas oil and gas industry, which is leading the U.S. in production and innovation, Texas' Republican lawmakers argue.
The bill passed the Senate after a marathon session of votes during which Democrats blocked most amendments proposed by Republicans. It’s headed to the House, where it’s expected to pass. The president is also expected to sign it.
Texas U.S. Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, both Republicans, voted against it, arguing it does the opposite of what its proponents claim. Taxes levied against the U.S. oil and gas industry will only increase prices at the pump and other energy costs, they said. They’ll also hurt the most important industry in Texas, the oil and gas industry, which is leading the U.S. in oil and natural gas production, innovation, technological advancement and environmental stewardship – and fueling the U.S. economy. Texas officials argue the key to lowering energy costs isn’t increasing taxes but bolstering domestic production.
Cruz said the bill “will drive up inflation and prices, hammer small businesses and American manufacturing, increase the price of gas, and sic the IRS on Americans, all while raising taxes on Americans in nearly every tax bracket including those who make less than $400,000 a year.
“This bill is just Biden’s Build Back Broke by another name. It’s a gift to radical environmentalists and to rich, liberal elites. It uses taxpayer dollars to subsidize electric vehicles while imposing even more new taxes to raise the price of gas in the middle of out-of-control inflation and a recession.”
It’s also a “betrayal of President Biden’s promise to not raise taxes on the middle class,” he said. “Make no mistake – this bill will hurt America and hardworking Americans at a time when we can least afford it.”
Democrats blocked amendments Cruz proposed that would have eliminated a new tax imposed on the oil and gas industry and blocked illegal immigrants from receiving an electric vehicle tax credit. Democrats added the stipulation to benefit foreign nationals in the U.S. who’ve violated federal immigration and other laws.
Cruz also tried to eliminate the $80 billion allocation to hire 87,000 new IRS agents, block the sale of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to China, prohibit subsidizing electric vehicle batteries made by Chinese slave labor, and block a corporate minimum tax hike that will “hurt working families in the form of higher prices, fewer jobs, and lower wages.”
Cornyn, who recently joined Democrats to pass a massive gun control bill, said, “We've had a pretty good run of bipartisan cooperation, and I've been proud to be part of that. But this is a complete reversal of sort of the spirit of bipartisan cooperation that we've seen, frankly, all summer long, which has produced some pretty good legislation.”
The bill “will threaten our economy and our energy security at a vulnerable moment when we're in a recession,” he said, and “won't do a darn thing to ease the loss of purchasing power due to historically high inflation rates.”
“There are tax hikes that will leave hard-working Americans poorer,” he said. They will “increase taxes on families earning less than $400,000 a year, … stifle medical and pharmaceutical innovation and prevent new lifesaving cures from being discovered.
“No amount of spin or fast-talking can conceal the damage this bill will inflict on the American people.”
While U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, argues it won’t increase taxes on Americans, an analysis by the Congressional Budget Office projects that nearly all income brackets will see tax increases.
A group of 230 economists warned members of Congress that it will increase inflation. When a reporter asked U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, about it, saying, “Penn Wharton’s Budget Model said the same thing,” Schumer replied, “They’re wrong.”
U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, says the $80 billion going to the IRS is “nearly six times the agency’s current annual budget,” which will “supercharge” 87,000 new IRS enforcement agents “on taxpayers, including the middle class.”
Brady published an IRS 2020 Data Book table showing the number of new audits IRS agents would conduct by income level. The data is based on applying 2010 audit rates to total returns filed in 2018, the most recent complete data available.
For those with no total positive income – the poorest Americans – there’d be an estimated 127,773 new audits, according to the IRS table. By contrast, there’d be 4,289 new audits for those with incomes over $10 million.
For those with incomes between $1 and $25,000, there’d be an estimated 313,064 audits; for those with incomes between $5 million and $10 million, 5,192 audits.
For those with incomes between $25,000 and $50,000 there’d be an estimated 147,194 audits; for those with incomes between $1 million and $5 million, 42,814 audits.
For those with incomes between $50,000 and $75,000, there would be an estimated 122,832 audits; for those with incomes between $500,000 and $1 million, 42,294 audits.
The IRS’s expanded operations would include 1.2 million new audits, Cruz argues, more than half of them would be of taxpayers earning less than $75,000 a year.
"Those IRS agents are designed to come after you," Cruz told Fox News, referring to the middle class. "They’re not designed to come after the billionaires and the big corporations, they’re designed to come after small businesses and working families across this country.
"The Democrats are making the IRS bigger than the Pentagon plus the Department of State plus the FBI plus the Border Patrol combined. This is a massive power grab."