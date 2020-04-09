Facing a steep downturn in oil prices, a Congressional delegation led by U.S. Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, has sent a letter to President Trump urging support for the nation’s oil and gas producers.
The letter, which is also signed by 41 other Republican Congressional members, addresses five key points and includes recommendations for each:
- Provide relief to producers
- Address Russia and Saudi Arabia’s unfair practices
- Continue utilizing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR)
- Maintain liquidity and ensure access to capital
- Identify and expedite regulatory relief efforts
The letter was sent in advance of the president’s April 3 meeting with top energy sector executives.
Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, told The Center Square by email that he supported the lawmakers’ efforts.
“The global pandemic combined with an unprecedented oversupply of oil calls for world leaders to work together more than ever before,” Staples said. “Diplomatic discussions with our trade partners are essential to create the certainty and stability that the global economy needs right now. We agree with Congressman Arrington that the U.S. should not abandon free market solutions and must continue a strong dialogue with fully engaged national and international leaders."
Staples said the industry appreciates the efforts of the Trump administration and Congress to manage the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.
"Market instability is impacting all businesses and we encourage a continued dialogue at all levels to develop the best solutions as our nation weathers these difficult circumstances,” he added.
In an interview with the Midland Reporter-Telegram, Arrington stressed that the energy sector needs relief from regulatory burdens, not market intervention policies.
The price of West Texas Intermediate Crude was just under $26 a barrel on Thursday, amounting to a nearly 60 percent drop since January.
Scott Lauerman, a spokesman for The American Petroleum Institute, chief organizer of the White House meeting, said in an email to E&E News, "While we continue to encourage the administration to engage diplomatically with Saudi Arabia and Russia, the best thing for the industry and the global economy is to address this unprecedented public crisis.”