(The Center Square) – Electric and hybrid vehicle owners may have to pay additional fees to support Texas’ road funding programs as more drivers shift away from gasoline-based engines.
The higher motor vehicle fees would help to cover revenue losses in the state’s road fund with more drivers using less gasoline, which has a tax that supports road projects.
The state of Texas anticipates $14.6 billion in revenue for 2020 for the highway fund. However, its gas tax collection dropped 7% in 2020 from 2019 to $2.6 billion.
Texas Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, proposed increasing the annual renewal and registration fee to $200 for electric vehicles and $100 for hybrid vehicles, with all revenue going toward the state highway fund.
“If consumers of EV’s understand that all vehicles contribute to the state highway fund, then the fees on electric vehicles and hybrids should not affect sales,” Kevin Douglass, communications director at Houston Electric Auto Association, told The Center Square.
If passed, it would take effect Sept. 1 and add Texas to a list of states charging electric vehicle drivers extra fees. Electric vehicle owners effectively receive a tax break by not paying the gasoline tax. The taxes they do pay are not redirected back into the road fund.
Ron Swanson, president of the North Texas Electric Auto Association, said that a fair fee to charge electric vehicle owners would be one cent per mile driven.
“Texas gas tax is $0.20 per gallon,” Swanson told The Center Square. “If the average gasoline usage is 20 miles per gallon, then that translates to one cent per mile for tax. Then you only need to use the number of miles driven to compute the number of pennies that a driver pays in taxes. The so-called ‘participation’ (or lack thereof) can easily be remedied by ‘taxing’ electric vehicle drivers a penny per mile driven.”
Stanton Zeff, NTEAA treasurer, told The Center Square he supports the idea of having electric vehicle owners pay some form of tax that would contribute to the infrastructure fund.
“There should be a way for electric vehicle owners to ‘participate’ in road maintenance, but you need to decide if you are going to encourage or discourage electric vehicle ownership,” Zeff said. “Society will benefit (in many ways) from more EVs on the road, but the numbers are currently so small that any discouragement may lead to the wrong outcome.”