(The Center Square) – The nation’s two largest red states, Texas and Florida, led by Republican governors and Republican-majority legislatures, have taken different approaches to restricting abortion.
As more comparisons over policies implemented by the Republican-led states are made as to which state is leading on job growth, lower taxes, and quality of life issues prompting record population growth, one Texas lawmaker recently pointed out that Texas leads Florida in one key area: the right to life.
State Rep. Jared Patterson from North Central Texas spoke with The Center Square about the comparisons, arguing that Texas leads Florida in many ways. With roughly 1,000 people moving to Texas a day, he’s seen an influx of blue state exiles to his district. Some of his new constituents, he says, have campaigned for him because they don’t want Texas to turn blue like the states from which they fled, he said.
To be fair to Floridians, he is a native Texan, and he’s “a big fan of Gov. [Ron] DeSantis.” He said, “I’m proud of the way he’s handling some things. But Florida lags Texas in a lot of ways.”
At the top of the list of examples Patterson gave was the heartbeat bill.
“We just passed the most sweeping pro-life legislation in the history of the country, the heartbeat bill,” he said, a bill he voted for. “It basically says when a heartbeat’s detected that baby’s protected. It’s been upheld at the Supreme Court of the United States. There were 55,000 babies a year being murdered in Texas. That has stopped because of the heartbeat bill. Florida doesn’t have that.”
Last May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act into law. It bans abortions from being performed in Texas once a preborn baby’s heartbeat is detected. Those who violate the law can face civil lawsuits.
Abortion rights groups heavily criticized the measure.
Nearly a year later, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality Act into law, banning abortions after 15 weeks.
Multiple bills were filed by Republicans and Democrats related to abortion in the latest Florida legislative session, including a heartbeat bill filed by state Rep. Webster Barnaby, R-Deltona. HB 167, the Florida Heartbeat Act, included language mirroring Texas’ law. But no Republicans in the House filed a companion bill and Barnaby's bill went nowhere.
Instead, the legislature passed a bill similar to a 2018 Mississippi law that was challenged in a lawsuit that went to the U.S. Supreme Court. The court is expected to issue a ruling on the case by the end of June.
DeSantis said Florida’s new law “represents the most significant protections for life in the state's modern history” when he signed it into law April 14.
John Stemberger, president of the Florida Family Policy Council, agrees, adding it’s “a step in the right direction.” Among other things, the bill “addresses and fixes the late-term abortion problem we have in Florida, since many pregnant mothers travel to Florida for the express purpose of receiving a later term abortion, which is not allowed in other states,” he said in a news release expressing support for the bill when it was filed.
While it’s unclear how the U.S. Supreme Court will rule on the Mississippi case, both the U.S. Supreme Court and the Texas Supreme Court have upheld the Texas law.
The Texas Heartbeat Act is “the boldest anti-abortion bill in the United States to take effect since Roe v. Wade,” Texas Right to Life argues. In the seven months that it’s been in effect, “it has spared approximately 100 preborn children from abortion every day – already equating to an estimated 20,000 babies rescued,” the organization said.
Abbott said when he signed the bill, “Our creator endowed us with the right to life. And yet, millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion.” The bill “ensures that the life of every unborn child who has a heartbeat will be saved from the ravages of abortion,” he said.
Prior to both bills being signed, in the last few years, far fewer abortions have been performed in Texas than in Florida despite Texas having a far greater population. Texas, the second-largest U.S. state, has a population of 29 million; Florida, the third-largest state, has a population of 21.5 million.
According to state and federal data published by Abort 73, there were 79,648 abortions performed in Florida in 2021 and 74,868 abortions performed in 2020, based on state data. There were 71,914 abortions performed in Florida in 2019 based on federal data.
By contrast, there were 56,358 abortions performed in Texas in 2020, according to an analysis of state data by the Charlotte Lozier Institute. While there was a three percent decrease in the number of abortions performed in Texas from 2019 to 2020, Florida saw a four percent increase over the same time-period.
After the Texas law went into effect Sept. 1, abortions performed in Texas initially dropped by 50% compared to the same time period last year, according to state data. The Texas Policy Evaluation Project estimates the law will prevent 84% of abortions from being performed; abortion providers who unsuccessfully sued over the law estimate the number to be closer to 90%.