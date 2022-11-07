Magali Urbina, right, talks through her fence to migrants who crossed the Rio Grande illegally at her pecan farm, Heavenly Farms, Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, in Eagle Pass, Texas. The Texas National Guard and state troopers built a fence around Heavenly Farms and, in mid-August, locked a gate to arrest migrants after crossing the Rio Grande illegally. The U.S. Border Patrol felt the lock impeded operations and had it removed.