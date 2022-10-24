(The Center Square) – Texas once again led the U.S. in job creation over the past 12 months, breaking the state’s all-time record for total jobs for the 11th month in a row, according to new data reported by the Texas Workforce Commission.
Texas employers added 40,000 new nonfarm jobs in September, more than double the number they added in August, after August also set a job record.
“Texas is the land of opportunity where people want to live and work – and where businesses want to invest and grow,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “The jobs surge in Texas in September, with 40,000 new jobs added, once again shows that opportunity flourishes where the freedom to aspire is secured.”
More Texans are working than ever before in state recorded history, setting a new record for total employed reaching 14,003,146 (nonfarm, self-employed, and other); total nonfarm jobs totaled 13,571,800.
The Texas economy has added 721,800 jobs since September 2021.
“More people in Texas are working today than ever before. In fact, more people in Texas are working than the entire population of the state of Pennsylvania,” TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez said.
Pennsylvania’s population is 13.06 million compared to Texas’ 29.1 million.
The percentage of all working-age Texans who are employed or are actively seeking work, 63.6%, is above the national average.
“Texas’ total nonfarm job annual growth rate has outpaced the United States for the last 15 months, demonstrating one of the key factors that makes Texas the top choice for employers and their workforce,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said. “With more than half a million job ads posted right now in Texas, TWC remains dedicated to ensuring job seekers have the skills employers need to fill those positions.”
“While job creators face economic uncertainty at the national level, Texas again leads all states for jobs added over the last 12 months,” Abbott added. “I am proud more Texans are working than ever before. Together, we will continue to create greater opportunity for all.”
Leisure and Hospitality job growth surged in September with 25,700 positions added, marking an 11.8% over-the-year change. Trade, Transportation, and Utilities saw the second-greatest over-the-month growth of 7,600 added jobs. Financial Activities had the third most of 6,200 new jobs.
TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson points out that “major private-sector industries have grown faster in Texas than they have nationally over the past year, and this is a direct result of existing and new Texas employers recognizing and taking advantage of the opportunities in the Lone Star State.”
The Information industry, he notes, has had 10.9% over-the-year growth in Texas, compared to a 5.9% national rate, for example. He said the TWC and its Workforce Solutions partners “are here to ensure Texas employers have the talent they need for those lucrative careers.”
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate of 4% remains higher than the national unemployment rate of 3.3%.
Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas have the lowest unemployment rates in Texas of 2.8% each, followed by Midland’s 3%, and College Station-Bryan and Lubbock each having 3.1%. The MSAs with the highest unemployment rates are McAllen-Edinburg-Mission of 6.7%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur’s 6.3% and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 5.8%.