(The Center Square) – Texas smashed its job growth record again in December, setting another all-time record for 14 consecutive months.
Employers added 29,500 nonfarm jobs in December and more than 650,000 last year, to bring total employment to a new high of 13,705,500 as of Dec. 31, 2022.
“Texas leads the nation in offering businesses the freedom to flourish and grow," Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Our skilled and growing workforce is a magnet for job creators. I am proud that we've again hit a new historic high for total jobs, putting even more Texans on the path to prosperity. We live in a state of infinite possibilities, and in the legislative session ahead, we will continue working together to keep Texas the land of opportunity.”
The Education and Health Services sector gained the most jobs in December of 12,700, followed by Financial Activities’ 6,300 new jobs and manufacturing’s 5,500, according to newly released Texas Workforce Commission data.
“Each month of record employment in Texas creates more opportunities for success for our workforce and employers alike,” Texas Workforce Commission Chairman Bryan Daniel said.
"Texas remains the best place to do business month after month thanks to the success and resilience of our Texas employers,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said, citing the state lowering taxes for employers and available programs that support businesses as factors for job growth.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also dropped below 4% for the first time since February 2020. It’s unemployment rate of 3.9% is still higher than the national rate.
The Amarillo and Midland Metropolitan Statistical Areas recorded the lowest unemployment rate of 2.6% in December, followed by Austin-Round Rock’s 2.7% and College Station-Bryan’s 2.8%. McAllen-Edinburgh had the highest unemployment rate of 6.8%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur’s 6.3% and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 5.7%.