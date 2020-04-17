(The Center Square) – With the coronavirus threat causing a steep economic downturn, Harris County homeowners and others across Texas are calling for relief from increased property tax appraisals.
Freezing valuations at last year’s levels or extending deadlines are among the suggestions made to the Harris County Appraisal District (HCAD), according to a report posted on click2houston.com.
But it’s lawmakers who can institute real change, James Quintero, director of the Center for Local Governance at the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF), said in an email response to The Center Square.
“Freezing valuations alone will not provide property tax relief to struggling homeowners and businesses. Local elected officials must adopt lower tax rates,” Quintero said. “In the absence of reduced rates, property owners will continue to see their taxes skyrocket and their bank accounts shrink.
“Let there be no mistake: Local government officials bear the brunt of responsibility for soaring tax bills. It is on them first-and-foremost to help their fellow Texans now, when it matters most,” Quintero added.
Tax code mandates that properties be assessed annually on Jan. 1. This year, nearly three-quarters of all Harris County properties saw a tax increase averaging about 5 percent.
“Texans labor under an incredibly burdensome property tax system,” Quintero said, citing a recent Wallethub survey, which showed Texas homeowners pay the seventh highest average real-estate property tax rate in the country.
In light of the tax burden and soaring unemployment, bold ideas are needed to help families and small business owners regain financial security, Quintero said, adding that the TPPF has just released its Recovery Agenda.
“[It] gives Congress and the Texas Legislature practical policy steps to unshackle our economy and put us on a path to prosperity. These steps address not only property tax reform, but an array of different fields,” Quintero said.
He added that local governments can be the leader on property tax reform.
“They do not need to wait on the Texas Legislature to act now," he said.
“Not only should every taxing entity be on track to lowering their tax rate, but governing officials should also be thinking about cutting spending," Quintero added. "There are numerous tools available that can help them find waste, fraud, and abuse – like zero-based budgeting, efficiency audits, and lean six sigma. Now more than ever, taxpayers need their local governments to get their houses in order.”