(The Center Square) — The state of Texas still has 400,000 plus customers without power in the aftermath of an ice storm that swept through it earlier in the week.
There were 418,453 Texans without power as of 11 a.m. Feb. 2, according to PowerOutaage.us, a website that tracks power outages throughout the U.S.
The center of the state was hit the hardest. The city of Austin is in Travis, Hays, and Williamson counties which had a combined 225,729 customers without power, as of Thursday.
Austin Energy stated that restoration efforts would continue through Friday evening as weather conditions improved. Temperatures in Austin dipped from 75 degrees on Jan. 29 to 41 degrees on Jan. 30 and then 29 degrees Jan. 31 and Feb. 1. On Thursday, Temperatures were back above freezing at 41 degrees by 11:25 a.m.
The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport posted a weather alert on its website stating extreme weather had impacted flight schedules but the airport was still open.