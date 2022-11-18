President Joe Biden signs the Democrats' climate change and health care bill in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. With him, from left, are Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., House Majority Whip Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., and Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla.