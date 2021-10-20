(The Center Square) – The Texas Attorney General’s Office has created a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit to support law enforcement agencies investigating unsolved crimes.
The unit will work with local police, sheriffs and Texas Rangers to help solve homicides, missing persons, and other cases related to identifying missing persons using forensic genealogy.
There are currently 19,207 unsolved homicide cases in Texas.
“The Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit will bring cases that have been left behind – whether that is due to limited resources or insufficient funding – and bring them back into the light,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “This unit is a first step in getting closure for many families across our state.”
The unit’s first case came from a request made by the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, which was looking for missing high school senior Thomas Brown of Canadian, Texas, in 2016.
Thomas, his high school’s class president and a state champion football player, went missing the day before Thanksgiving five years ago. The Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office couldn’t find him and his family hired a private investigator.
Investigators with the Texas Attorney General’s Office reviewed Thomas’s case in 2018 and his remains were found in January 2019. Investigators announced there was no foul play in his death, but because the cause of death couldn’t be determined, the investigation was suspended until any new, credible evidence could be presented. Likewise, his case wasn’t brought before a grand jury, even though it remains a “questionable death investigation.” His remains are still stored in a lab as evidence.
The AG’s office is asking any member of the public with information about the death of Thomas – and others who are either missing or their deaths are unsolved – to come forward.
Like other law enforcement agencies, the Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit does not comment on open investigations. They work with members of law enforcement statewide to review all collected evidence and engage independent experts to identify any further leads that could be developed.
The Texas Rangers’ unsolved homicide website, for example, lists cases with limited descriptions about the circumstances of the victims’ deaths. The cases are categorized by the victim’s last name, the year their remains were found, their gender, and county of residence at the time of their death. The website also lists solved cases.
“Generally, cases are solved when the offender has been arrested and turned over to the court for prosecution,” the agency says.
Law enforcement agencies also work with Texas Crime Stoppers to investigate tips provided by members of the public. Crime Stoppers rewards tipsters whose information leads to the arrest of the person/persons responsible for an alleged crime. To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters are required to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.
Tipsters are also encouraged to submit a tip online at the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or contact them at 1-800-346-3243.
The unit’s work is a continuation of directives created by the state legislature more than 30 years ago. The 69th Legislature directed Texas DPS to create a Missing Persons Clearinghouse (MPCH) in 1985, which became operational in 1986.
In 2001, the Texas Legislature established a Missing Persons DNA Database at the University of North Texas in Fort Worth.
In 2007, DPS created the Unidentified Persons/DNA Unit to assist Texas law enforcement in their mandatory requirement to enter all available information into a database related to unidentified deceased/missing persons including identifying features, dental records, fingerprints, any unusual physical characteristics, and descriptions of found clothing or personal belongings.
The unit and MPCH, which formed a partnership with the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification to help identify human remains, is part of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division of DPS. Both maintain a website accessible to the public.
MPCH also publishes annual statistics on missing persons by county every year.