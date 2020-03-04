Farmers in central Texas are hoping to get legislators' attention in regards to improving infrastructure in rural areas. Specifically, they point to the need for improvement of roads and bridges, broadband internet access and a continued competitive advantage in exports.
“Right now the priority for ranchers is to maintain those businesses and improve those businesses with those infrastructure needs," Gary Joiner, Texas Farm Bureau, told KXXV. "There’s modern farm equipment that needs to be traveling on roads and bridges. They need to be able to handle that. Infrastructure needs to be improved,”
A major priority is road improvement. Mickey Edwards, a rancher from Lampasas County, said solid highways are essential to getting products to market.
As an example of road congestion and inadequacy, Edwards cites I-281 that goes through Lampasas.
"People are looking for an alternative on that route to 35, which is under construction, so we have four times as much traffic as we did three years ago,” Edwards told KXXV.
Joiner said there is also a push to expand broadband internet access to rural communities. The most recent agriculture census reports that less than 80 percent of farms have internet access in McLennan County, Bell County and Brazos County.