(The Center Square) – Texas has the fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations it's had in the past six weeks and now ranks first in the U.S. for the most recoveries from the coronavirus, Gov. Greg Abbott said.
The state has now entered Phase III of its economic reopening. Under Phase III, which went into effect Wednesday, all businesses will be able to operate at up to 50 percent capacity, with limited exceptions. Businesses that were previously operating at 100 percent capacity can continue to do so, and most outdoor areas are not subject to capacity limits.
"The people of Texas continue to prove that we can safely and responsibly open our state for business while containing COVID-19 and keeping our state safe,” Abbott said in a prepared statement.
"As anticipated, the new positive cases that we are seeing are largely the result of isolated hot spots in nursing homes, jails, and meat packing plants,” Abbott added.
Between May 26 and June 2, over 45 percent of new cases came from jails or prisons, meat packing plants and nursing homes. As of June 3, there were currently 1,487 Texans hospitalized due to COVID-19, 20,679 active cases, and roughly 45,858 Texans are estimated to have recovered.
“Thanks to the effectiveness of our Surge Response Teams, we have the ability to contain those hot spots while opening up Texas for business,” Abbott said.
Phase III is based on the advice and support of the four doctors on the Strike Force to Open Texas medical team, the governor’s office said.
Effective Wednesday, all businesses currently operating at 25 percent capacity can expand their occupancy to 50 percent, with certain exceptions.
Bars and similar establishments may increase their capacity to 50 percent as long as patrons are seated; restaurants can expand maximum table size from 6 to 10 people.
Amusement parks and carnivals in counties with less than 1,000 confirmed positive cases may open at 50 percent capacity.
Effective June 12, restaurants may expand their occupancy levels to 75 percent.
Effective June 19, amusement parks and carnivals in counties with more than 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 may open at 50 percent capacity.
Complete details and a full list of guidelines, openings, and relevant datescan be found here.
Small businesses can continue to receive assistance through the state’s webinar series hosted by the governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office in partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission.
The governor is delivering opening remarks to the series hosted at 10:30 AM Thursday. Participants can register here.
The series is designed to “help businesses find innovative strategies and solutions to successfully navigate the reopening process.”
"Texans are battling a colossal challenge, but overcoming these challenges is part of who we are,” Abbott said. “I am committed to working alongside all of our entrepreneurs and small business owners to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed. Working together, we will continue to create more jobs and strengthen our economy, and help our businesses recover."
Wednesday’s panel includes representatives from eBay, Facebook, Workforce Solutions, and the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), and Aaron Demerson, commissioner representing employers at the Texas Workforce Commission. Panel experts will offer advice about enhancing online presence and communications, building e-commerce into business models, business resiliency, and list resources available to plan for changing economic circumstances, according to the governor’s office.