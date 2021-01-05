(The Center Square) – The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established a COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Austin to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19. The infusion center will begin accepting patients Wednesday.
Patients will be treated with treatments made by Regeneron if they meet certain criteria and have a referral from a hospital or doctor, TDEM said. The infusion center was made possible through a partnership among TDEM, Travis County, the City of Austin, and the Capital Area Trauma Regional Advisory Council.
"This infusion center will help us expand access to therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 in the Austin community," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Reducing hospitalizations is a crucial component of our response to COVID-19, and we will continue to work with our local partners to ensure they have the resources they need to keep their communities safe."
The announcement comes after monoclonal antibody therapies became available at nursing facilities to treat residents. The therapeutics include remdesivir, bamlanivimab, convalescent plasma, and the monoclonal antibody therapy created by Regeneron.
The therapies are all designed for outpatient use, specifically for individuals who are at the greatest risk for hospitalization.
TDEM has been distributing bamlanivimab, the Eli Lilly & Company monoclonal antibody therapy to hot spots throughout Texas over the last several months.