(The Center Square) – An economic expert said many factors will determine the ultimate effects of the novel coronavirus on Texas' economy, but that most of those factors are highly uncertain right now.
Ray Perryman, president and CEO of The Perryman Group, said measures have been taken to prevent a major spike in COVID-19 infections, which is essential to protecting human health, but the inevitable result has been harmful to the economy.
"The length and severity of the outbreak, the nature and magnitude of the full policy response and the capacity of businesses to resume normal activities are among the myriad phenomena that will pay a significant role," Perryman said in an interview with The Center Square.
Perryman said his firm has developed a plausible scenario for the ultimate effects of COVID-19 based on a variety of public and private source materials including, among others, data from sectors that have been particularly affected, information from areas where the pandemic spread earlier – as well as prior pandemics and natural disasters – performance patterns in other economic downturns and recoveries and historical responses to oil price fluctuations.
"Reasonable measures of potential direct effects by detailed industrial categories were developed through this process," Perryman said. "These direct effects were then used as inputs to The Perryman Group's dynamic and integrated econometric and impact assessment systems to determine the total economic costs of COVID-19 as various sectors interact throughout the economy."
For Texas, Perryman said, the firm estimates that the cost of COVID-19 and the associated oil disruptions are almost $101 billion in real gross product and 1 million job-years, with the most likely pattern being many more people than that affected for a partial year.
"In Texas, the oil situation is another issue affecting the economy," Perryman said. "Earlier this year, oil prices began to fall due to the effects of virus-related disruptions on demand for crude oil. The quantity of oil purchased in the market in March plummeted as the effects of the virus spread across the world, falling by more than 20%."
Perryman said this unprecedented, albeit temporary "demand shock" in and of itself, would have – and initially did – put enormous downward pressure on oil prices.
"In the midst of the virus pandemic, talks among major global oil producers to try to bring discipline to the market collapsed," Perryman said. "The decision by the Saudi Arabian government to engage in what is essentially a price war with Russia, after that country refused to endorse production cuts, caused oil prices to fall sharply due to the potential for dramatically increased crude oil production."
Perryman said several other large producers also signaled higher output.
"The result was a massive 'supply shock' at a time of rapidly declining demand," Perryman said. "Neither Russia, because of inefficiencies in its production, nor Saudi Arabia, because of the social spending that is tied to oil production, can sustain these prices indefinitely, but it remains to be seen when the situation will be resolved."
Perryman said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has recently set an emergency meeting, so it may be very soon.
"Until then, the U.S. industry will struggle, particularly smaller and mid-sized firms, as credit dries up and profits vanish," Perryman said.
Although production costs are down sharply in Texas in recent years, they are not yet at a level to maintain viability at current prices.
"As a result, the situation is leading to significant disruptions in the Permian Basin and other major production areas," Perryman said. "The industry is engaged in a rapid shutdown of drilling activity, which ripples through an enormous supply chain and supporting retail and service enterprises in the affected communities."
Perryman said banks that have large energy company loan portfolios are being strained, and midstream and downstream investments are being deferred. He said adverse effects on oil-producing areas are already being observed in a dramatic fashion.
"The current situation is devastating but temporary," Perryman said. "The fundamental economic forces that were driving oil production to record levels in recent years have been paused but remain in place."
Perryman said the emerging segments of the world economy will continue to expand rapidly once the virus subsides and will require enormous energy supplies. He said as demand recovers and supply issues are resolved over time, oil prices will begin to rise.
"Given the number of aspects of the economy that are being affected – and, for Texas, the oil situation – a period of significant contraction for the economy is inevitable.," Perryman said. "However, because the underlying economy was strong prior to this situation, it is likely to be more of a pause than a fundamental change, with a fairly rapid recovery once the worst of the virus is passed."
As of April 6, Texas has 7,276 positive cases of COVID-19. There have been 140 fatalities, according to Texas Health and Human Services.