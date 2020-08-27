Maria Ramirez and her son 17-year old son Jose Avila stand in front of their home in Orange, Texas, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, and survey damage after a portion of the large tree on their front lawn was blown down onto their house by Hurricane Laura's winds. Ramirez, 57, said the tree crashed through her garage and also damaged her living room and kitchen. Ramirez said she her family had evacuated to Houston before the storm came ashore and were not at home when the tree fell.