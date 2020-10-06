(The Center Square) – Seven top aides to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton reported to law enforcement authorities over the weekend “a potential violation of law” allegedly committed by Paxton. Paxton says he’s not resigning over the charges.
His staff wrote in a letter to the AG’s human resources office Oct. 1, “We have a good faith belief that the Attorney General is violating federal and/or state law including prohibitions related to improper influence, abuse of office, bribery and other potential criminal offenses.”
The Austin American-Statesman first reported on the allegations made against Paxton and published the letter.
On Friday, First Assistant Attorney General Jeff Mateer resigned, and according to reports by Hearst Newspapers, Mateer pointed to real estate investor Nate Paul, who donated $25,000 to Paxton’s 2018 campaign as being at the center of the allegations.
By Monday, Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy called on Paxton to resign. Roy held Paxton’s original first assistant role prior to Mateer
Roy argues the allegations are “more than troubling on the merits.” If Paxton is not guilty of the charges, he added, Paxton handled the situation badly.
“Any grace for him to resolve differences and demonstrate if the allegations are false was eliminated by his choice instead to attack the very people entrusted, by him, to lead the office – some of whom I know well and whose characters are beyond reproach,” Roy added. “The attorney general deserves his day in court, but the people of Texas deserve a fully functioning AG’s office.”
In a statement, Paxton said, “Despite the effort by rogue employees and their false allegations, I will continue to seek justice in Texas.”
His office also announced it has hired civil litigator and criminal defense attorney Brent Webster to replace Mateer.
Mateer alleges that Paxton would not meet with the staff members bringing the complaints against him and resorted to texting Paxton. He provided copies of the texts he sent to Hearst Newspapers.
In one text chain, he wrote to Paxton, “Each of the individuals on this text chain made a good faith report of violations by you to an appropriate law enforcement authority concerning your relationship and activities with Nate Paul.”
Paxton’s office issued a statement over the weekend refuting the allegations, arguing, “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office. Making false claims is a very serious matter and we plan to investigate this to the fullest extent of the law.”
The letter from the AG employees did not specifically say what Paxton did that they allege was illegal.
Texas political analyst Mark Jones, a professor in the Department of Political Science at Rice University, told the Houston Chronicle that the allegations being brought against Paxton by his staff are different from the felony charges Paxton has been fighting for more than five years.
“This isn’t an accusation that comes completely out of left field regarding a public servant who has an unblemished track record,” Jones said. “This is someone, from when he arrived in the state House, moved to the state Senate, moved to the office of the attorney general, has had a trail of questionable ethical behavior.”
Paxton has pleaded not guilty to two 2015 charges of first-degree felony securities fraud and third-degree felony for failing to register as an investment adviser representative.
Paxton was indicted by a grand jury on the charges yet still has not faced a trial.
If Paxton were to step down this year contrary to his claims, state law stipulates that the governor must appoint an acting attorney general to hold the position until the Legislature convenes in January. If he were to step down next year, after the legislative session begins in January, the governor would have 10 days to choose a replacement. The nominee must then receive a two-thirds majority vote in the state Senate to hold office.
Both Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said separately that the allegations “raise serious concerns” and that they would “withhold further comment until the results of any investigation are complete.”