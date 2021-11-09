(The Center Square) – During the third special legislative session, the Texas Legislature passed SB 8, allocating nearly $16 billion worth of federal funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill into law, announcing generally how the money was allocated.
The largest amount, $7.2 billion, goes toward repaying the state’s Unemployment Compensation Fund, which was in debt after paying an unprecedented number of unemployment benefits to Texans who lost their jobs last year after the state shut down. The money will pay back outstanding advances and bring the balance of the fund to the statutory floor.
The next largest amount, $2 billion, will go toward funding state and local hospital staffing, antibody therapeutic drugs, and the operation of regional antibody infusion centers.
The next largest amount, $500.475 million, will go toward the development of broadband infrastructure. The legislature had passed a bill earlier this year, which the governor signed, to expand broadband into rural areas and underserved communities.
The next largest amount, $378.3 million, will help fund critical staffing needs of frontline workers including recruitment and retention bonuses for nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, home health facilities, community attendants, and emergency medical services providers, in the wake of those leaving the industry due to vaccine mandates and other factors. An additional $75 million goes to support rural hospitals affected by COVID-19.
Roughly $180 million will go toward tourism, travel, and hospitality industry recovery, helping companies that never received federal aid.
Roughly $160 million will go toward Crime Victims Assistance grants to cover a shortfall in funding through the federal Victims of Crime Act.
Roughly $150 million will go toward the deployment and reliable operations of next generation 911 service including equipment and administration costs.
And $113 million will go to support the operations and expansion of mental health services for Texas children and families; $95 million to support food banks and $35 million to upgrade all nine Texas State Veteran Homes.
"Senate Bill 8 allocates federal funding to support Texans in need, including our veterans, rural communities, small businesses, and frontline workers," Abbott said in a statement.
The governor’s office also provided a filing statement clarifying that SB8 doesn’t legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Texas.
"Senate Bill No. 8 from the 87th Legislature, Third Called Session, appropriates funds made available to the State of Texas under the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Pub. L. No. 117-2," the statement says. "The Texas Attorney General has advised that the State’s receipt and use of these so-called 'ARPA Funds' does not legally lead to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Texas. Based on this understanding, I signed and approved this bill."