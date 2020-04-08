(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton expects the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on the state’s near-total abortion ban as part of its non-essential elective medical services order issued by the governor.
The Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA) and other groups quickly sued Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Attorney General Ken Paxton and other state officials. The lawsuit alleges that Abbott's order, and Paxton's guidance, violates a patient’s 14th Amendment right to “substantive due process.”
The Attorney General’s Office issued a guidance on elective abortions March 23, keeping in line with the governor’s executive order banning all elective medical procedures. The order states that any woman not in a life-threatening situation who elects to have an abortion, and the provider who provides one, can be fined $1,000 or face 180 days in jail. The order was extended through April 21.
"My guess is it'll go to the Supreme Court either way," Paxton told CBS News. "We'll either appeal it or Planned Parenthood will appeal it, so my guess is that's where it ends up."
Last week, a federal judge halted the ban, but within 24 hours the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overruled the district judge, allowing state officials to continue to enforce the emergency order restrictions.
Since Paxton's guidance was issued, nearly all abortions in Texas have been halted with the exception of when the life of the mother is at risk. The order is the first time abortion has been mostly unavailable in Texas, the state responsible for the ultimate Roe v. Wade 1973 Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion.
“This is not the last word. We will take every legal action necessary to fight this abuse of emergency powers,” said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton applauded the ruling, saying that the governor’s executive order “ensures that hospital beds remain available for Coronavirus patients and personal protective equipment reaches the hardworking medical professionals who need it the most during this crisis.”
The ban does not solely include abortion, Paxton notes. It includes all elective medical services, including dental, orthopedic and dermatology among others.
The reaction to the guidance Paxton’s office has received has been mostly positive, he told CBS News. “Obviously it's difficult for people to comply with a lot of what's going on right now so a lot of people are going to need help with those elective procedures as soon as this is over,” Paxton said. “But the reality is we've had no real pushback other than from groups like Planned Parenthood who want to be exempted, be the sole groups exempted from these services.”
Abortion is always elective, Paxton argues. Referring to abortion rights activists, he said, “They always claimed it was a choice. They're the ones who have always said that it is elective, so by their very own definitions, the way they phrase their own terminology and definition, it's always been a choice and today is no different. They've been claiming that for years and years and years. They've claimed that this is all about choice, so clearly there is a lot of election involved in this and it is a choice and today's no different.”
Similar bans on abortion have been put in place in Alabama, Iowa, Ohio and Oklahoma. Judges ordered some of the bans to be partially lifted in Alabama, Ohio and Oklahoma.
In Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost has issued multiple cease and desist orders to abortion clinics across the state that continue to defy a Department of Health (ODH) order temporarily prohibiting elective abortions. On Monday, the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to block a similar district court ruling that prevented the ODH’s temporary ban on abortions.