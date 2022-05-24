(The Center Square) – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton resoundingly defeated his challenger, George P. Bush, in Tuesday's runoff election by a vote of nearly two to one.
Paxton fought off three challengers in the March 1 primary and an aggressive negative campaign waged against him to win his party’s nomination.
He’ll face progressive Michelle Mercedes Garza in November. Garza won the Democratic runoff election Tuesday. Paxton is the favorite in that race.
As votes are still being counted late Tuesday, incumbent Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar of Laredo was trailing in his runoff race.
A vocal critic of the Biden administration’s open border policies and the only pro-life Democrat in the Texas delegation, Cuellar fought off challengers in the March primary but was forced into a runoff with progressive Jessica Cisneros.
Cisneros, who advocates for open borders and no limits on abortion, was leading Cuellar by a vote of 51.58% to 48.42% with 93% of counties reporting.
Of the statewide races won, Mike Collier, who’s never held public office, won the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor. He’ll challenge incumbent Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November.
Democrat CPA Janet Dudding won her race for state comptroller and will challenge incumbent Republican Glenn Hegar in November.
Former Republican state Sen. Dawn Buckingham won her race for Land Commissioner and will face off against Democrat conservationist Jay Kleberg of the famous King Ranch in November.
Republican incumbent chairman of the Railroad Commission, Wayne Christian, won his race. He’ll face off against candidates from the Democratic, Green and Libertarian parties in November.
More candidates ran for Congress this year due to Texas gaining new seats after the 2020 Census and the state legislature drawing up new districts. Some races had up to 10 candidates running, prompting runoff elections due to few winning more than 50% of the vote in the March primary.
Key congressional races were won in the Republican runoff in a new district in Houston by Johnny Teague; in Laredo by Cassie Garcia, who defeated the former Republican nominee Sandra Whitten; and Jenny Garcia Sharon in a newly redrawn district near Austin.
In other Republican congressional races, Robert Schafranek won his election in HD29, James Rodgers won in HD30, Antonio Swad won in HD32, and Dan McQueen won in HD35.
Democratic runoff elections for Congressional seats were won by Jrmar Jefferson in HD1, Ruben Ramirez in HD15, Claudia Andreana Zapata in HD21, Jasmine Crockett in HD30, and Duncan Klussmann in HD 38. Derrick Gay led in HD 24, although the margin may be too close to call.