(The Center Square) – Texas employers added more jobs in July than in any previous month in recorded state history.
July job numbers marked the ninth consecutive month the state set employment records in Texas, the Texas Workforce Commission reported Friday when it released new jobs data.
Texas added 72,800 total nonfarm jobs in July 2022. Total nonfarm employment reached 13,513,100 in July 2022, having added 736,700 jobs since July 2021.
“Since January of this year, Texas has added 406,800 jobs, the most growth we’ve recorded during that time frame in any year,” TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said.
"Texas jobs are booming, and more Texans are working than ever before as we again break all previous records for total jobs," Gov. Greg Abbott said. "Despite the economic challenges job creators are facing across the nation, businesses are investing with confidence in the Lone Star State because we've built a framework that allows free enterprise to flourish and hardworking Texans to succeed. The July jobs report shows that our welcoming business environment, our lower business operating costs, and our young, skilled, diverse, and growing workforce offer unmatched advantages for job creators.”
Key fields with notable added jobs include Education and Health Services with an additional 14,300 jobs over the month; Professional and Business Services, which added 12,700 positions; and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, which added 12,500 jobs.
Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate also reached its lowest since February 2020 of 4%, although it’s still higher than the national average.
“The decrease in the unemployment rate and growth in jobs is a testament to our innovative and resilient Texas employers,” TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson said. “Whether you are looking to hire new talent or upskill existing employees, TWC is here to support Texas employers as they grow their workforce and continue to find success in the Lone Star State.”
Amarillo and Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Areas reported the lowest unemployment rate of 3.1% each, followed by College Station-Bryan and Midland each reporting 3.5%, and Abilene and San Angelo each reporting 3.6%.
The MSAs with the highest unemployment rate were again McAllen-Edinburg-Mission with an unemployment rate of nearly triple the national average of 8%, followed by Beaumont-Port Arthur’s 7.3%, and Brownsville-Harlingen’s 6.8%.
The TWC continues to host in-person and virtual job fairs throughout the state to connect employers to potential employees. Many are being held over the next few days, including on August 19 in Wichita Falls; August 22 in San Antonio; August 23 in San Angelo, San Antonio, Wichita Falls; August 24 in Crowell, San Angelo, San Antonio, the Rural Capital Area, Pecos; on August 25 in Hondo and Denison, among others.