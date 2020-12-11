(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced that the state of Texas is participating in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a federal program to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations to residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
The first vaccines included in the program will be provided to pharmacies the week of Dec. 21, with the program beginning Dec. 28.
So far, more than 1,200 skilled nursing facilities and over 2,000 other long-term care facilities have signed up for the program, totaling more than 225,000 certified beds.
The program will help facilitate “safe vaccinations among some of our most vulnerable populations, and it will help us protect residents and staff of long-term care facilities from COVID-19," Abbott said.
The CDC is partnering with CVS, Walgreens and Managed Health Care Associates, Inc. to offer on-site COVID-19 vaccination services for residents of nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy staff will administer the Pfizer vaccines by traveling to LTC facilities to vaccinate residents and staff who voluntarily participate.
“At no cost to facilities, the program provides end-to-end management of the COVID-19 vaccination process, including cold chain management, on-site vaccinations, and fulfillment of reporting requirements,” the CDC states. “LTCF staff who have not received COVID-19 vaccine can also be vaccinated as part of the program.”
Texas long-term care facilities can enroll in the free program through the Texas Department of State Health Services' Immunization Program.