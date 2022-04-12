(The Center Square) – Texans in the western half of the state are under a critical-to-extreme fire weather warning through Wednesday, the Texas Department of Emergency Management warned. State responders are mobilized in support of local officials, the warning said.
Texas A&M Forest Service has encouraged Texans to build an emergency “Go Kit” with enough food, water and necessary supplies to last for at least 72 hours.
“Start with the 5 P’s,” the service said, “people and pet supplies, prescriptions, papers, personal needs, and priceless items.”
It’s also warning Texans to have several evacuation routes planned.
“Make evacuation preparations in advance of the expected wildfire activity this week,” it warned Monday. “Prepare multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke.”
A Southern Plains Wildfire Outbreak is possible Tuesday in the Texas Panhandle, potentially impacting residents living near Canadian, Amarillo, Childress and Lubbock.
Regions near and west of Wichita Falls, Abilene and San Angelo may also see increased wildfire activity.
Communities near and west of Fort Worth, Waco, Austin, San Antonio and Laredo also have an increased risk of wildfires.
There are currently 103 personnel from 12 states in Texas supporting wildfire response efforts, the forest service said.
Texas’ extreme fire weather “can be compared to the high impact Santa Ana wildfire events that occur in southern California,” the forest service explained. “When these critical to extreme weather conditions combine with the extremely dry vegetation across the landscape, there is a possibility that multiple large, significant wildfires will occur prompting evacuations and threatening communities.”
“Wildfires that ignite under these conditions can travel 20-30 miles in one afternoon due to the force of strong, hot and dry winds,” Brad Smith, head of the forest service’s Predictive Services Department, said in a news release. “During these events, the forward progress of wildfires may not be stopped until the weather changes or the fire runs into a large barrier, such as an agricultural field.”
Nine out of 10 wildfires in Texas are caused by people and their activities, the forest service said. Members of the public are encouraged to avoid outdoor activities that cause a spark as long as warm, dry and windy conditions are present. As of Monday, there were burn bans in effect in 154 of Texas’ 254 counties.
Since April 1, Texas A&M Forest Service, Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) firefighters, other state and federal agencies and local fire departments have responded to 212 wildfires that burned 30,231 acres. This includes 69 wildfires that ignited since Friday, including the Training Area 23 Fire in Bexar County. As of Monday night, it was an estimated 3,005 acres and 70% contained.
Numerous wildfires were 100% contained Monday night, according to the forest service’s wildfire incident map, an indication of quick containment responses and around the clock efforts by fire crews working throughout the state.
Fully staffed task forces and additional suppression equipment are staged throughout the state. Eight strike teams are mobilized through TIFMAS; supervisors, command staff and incident commanders are also strategically placed statewide, as are 36 aviation resources, the forest service reports.
Fire crews have been battling numerous fires throughout the state for over a month. By the end of March, fire crews from 28 states had responded to 192 wildfires that destroyed 173,559 acres across Texas in one week. Two weeks prior, state, local and federal first responders responded to 178 wildfires that burned 108,493 acres across the state, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported.
From Jan. 1 to April 11, fire departments have reported a cost of $1.1 million for wildfire suppression in Texas, the forest service reports. Texas isn’t eligible for FEMA funding until it reaches a threshold designated by FEMA of $7.1 million.