(The Center Square ) – Suspects who were allegedly involved in a shooting in Uvalde Memorial Park on Thursday evening are in custody.
CBS News Dallas Fort Worth reported four suspects were in custody. KSAT News 12 San Antonio reported three suspects were in custody.
Police are still searching for two additional suspects, CBS News reported.
Gov. Greg Abbot issued a statement saying, “Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”
The shooting occurred just days after school started in Uvalde and months after a lone gunman shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School. The park is located roughly two miles from the school.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., Uvalde police officers were dispatched to Uvalde Memorial Park after the shooting was reported, the department said in a news release.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told KSAT the shooting involved rival gangs; two of the victims include a 22-year-old and a juvenile. Both are being treated in San Antonio hospitals and their condition remains unknown.
Authorities said the community at large is “not [in] a dangerous situation,” KSAT reported.
Anyone with any information, including video or pictures of the shooting, is urged to contact the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 830-278-9147 or private message the department’s Facebook page. Callers and tips may remain anonymous the department says.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement saying, “I was outraged to learn that gang violence has endangered the Uvalde community and innocent Texans this evening.”
He said he immediately called Mayor Don McLaughlin and County Judge William Mitchell and offered the state’s full support and resources to assist law enforcement officers searching for the suspects. He also directed Texas Department of Public Safety to “conduct patrol operations in the gang hotspots, send an additional six DPS trooper units to work around the clock, and begin coordinating an anti-gang effort with the city.”
DPS is working with the Uvalde Police Department and Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, and is also deploying Special Agents to target the five gangs operating in Uvalde, he said. He also thanked “all local and state law enforcement and first responders who swiftly went into action to protect their fellow Texans. Gang violence has no place here in Texas, and we will bring the full force of justice down on these heinous criminals.”
Texas DPS said in a statement, “We are working with the Uvalde Police Department and Sheriff’s Office following a suspected gang related shooting at Memorial Park. This information is preliminary, as the situation develops we will work with local law enforcement to provide updates.”
State Sen. Roland Gutierrez's office told KENS 5 News "it doesn't appear an assault rifle was used.”