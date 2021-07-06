(The Center Square) – Housing and labor market gains are driving the economic recovery in two of Texas’ largest metropolitan areas, according to a new study.
The study, conducted by independent research and consulting firm Beacon Economics, found that while the Dallas and other smaller metro areas are outpacing the state’s job recovery rate, other large metros like Houston are lagging behind, but are “picking up steam.”
The Dallas-Plano-Irving metro area has recovered nearly 95% of the jobs it lost during the pandemic compared to the statewide job recovery rate of 72% as of May, the most recent data available. Houston has recovered 64% of its lost jobs, according to the study.
Smaller metros such as Austin and San Antonio were even further ahead, with a 95% and 105% job recovery rate, respectively.
At the same time, unemployment in both the Dallas and Houston metros has been steadily falling, the study found. In May, Dallas's unemployment rate fell to 5.5% as the region added 11,400 workers.
“This is a particularly strong indicator since adding to a labor force can put upward pressure on unemployment rates because more people are actively looking for work and being counted among the unemployed," Taner Osman, one of the report's authors, said in a statement.
"What this tells us is that the number of new people entering Dallas's workforce is being completely offset by the number who are finding jobs and being hired,” he continued.
As for Houston, the metro area saw its unemployment rate fall to 7.1% in May. However, the metro area also lost 3,200 workers. According to the report, this puts downward pressure on the metro’s unemployment rate as fewer people are counted.
While both job markets continue to grow, the housing markets in both areas continue to be red hot.
During the first quarter of 2021, single-family home prices in the Dallas area appreciated over 14%. The Houston metro area saw similar growth, posting a 13.1% increase.
Houston leads Dallas in existing home sales, according to the study. During the first quarter, existing home sales for single-family homes soared 18.1% in Houston compared to just 1.8% in Dallas.