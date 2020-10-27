(The Center Square) – With a week until Election Day and while several election fraud cases remain pending before the Texas Supreme Court, more than 7 million people have already voted in Texas, or roughly 43 percent of all registered voters in the state.
In the 2016 General Election, 59 percent of all registered voters in Texas voted overall. This election, voter turnout is on track to equal or surpass that number.
President Donald Trump won Texas in 2016, and his campaign has been recently hammering the airwaves in a state that leads the U.S. in crude oil production with ads about his opponent, Joe Biden, and his comments about “transitioning away from the oil industry, yes. The oil industry pollutes, significantly. It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.”
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, replied, tweeting, "Biden wants to 'transition' away from the oil industry. He just killed paycheck[s] earned by hardworking families in Texas. Joe just wants to transition away from Texas. Remember that on election day."
The oil and gas industry anchors the Texas economy by creating high-paying jobs and by generating revenues unmatched by other industries in the state, the Texas Oil and Gas Association argues.
In fiscal year 2019, the oil and natural gas industry supported more than 428,000 direct jobs and paid more than $16 billion in state and local taxes and state royalties. This equates to $44 million every day, which directly funds public schools, universities, roads and first responders, the association states.
Biden’s campaign has bought a record $6 million in television ads in oil-rich Texas, a state Democrats thought they could win prior to Biden’s comments about the oil and gas industry.
SMU political scientist Cal Jillson told KRLD Radio Dallas that the amount of money flowing into Texas from Biden’s campaign isn’t solely about him winning.
"I don't think he's spending that money to assure his own win in Texas,” Jillson said. “I don't think that's likely to happen. He is trying to assist Democratic candidates for the U.S. House and even more for the Texas House in their races."