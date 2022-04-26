(The Center Square) – Some taxpayers in Texas counties can expect to see big property tax increases.
In Travis County alone, the 2022 median market value for a residential property is $632,208, up from $413,403 last year, KXAN reported.
That means appraised values, which municipalities use to determine property tax rates, will go up too.
Marya Crigler, chief appraiser for the Travis Central Appraisal District (TCAD), told Travis County property owners that they would soon receive notices of appraised value, adding that "many of you will see increases of 50% or more."
"It is important for property owners to understand that the appraisal district does not set local budgets or tax rates," she said. "Your city, county, and school district are among the taxing entities that determine how much money needs to be brought in every year by property taxes. Your taxable value helps determine what portion of that total you have to pay compared to your neighbors."
Crigler attributed the high prices to low housing availability, high demand, and supply chain shortages that have increased construction costs.
James Quintero of Texas Public Policy Foundation told The Center Square what taxpayers can do to combat higher property taxes.
"1) Confirm that your primary residence is covered by a homestead exemption; 2) Protest your property tax value; 3) Tell your local elected officials to adopt radically lower tax rates," he said.
With valuations soaring, Quintero said local officials must now reduce their tax rates dramatically.
"They have the authority to do so," Quintero said. "The big question is: Do they have the political will to help taxpayers in their time of need? Only time will tell."
The conservative think tank wants to see the 2023 legislature dedicate a major portion of next session’s $15 billion surplus to permanently buying down the school district maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate.
"That will provide immediate tax relief, put recapture on the path to extinction, and prevent ‘extra’ tax dollars from growing state government," Quintero said.