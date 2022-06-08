(The Center Square) – A second event in a new Small Business Series will take place Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas.
The series, hosted by the state Economic Development and Tourism Office, the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission, connects small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with resources and information they need to start, strengthen, and grow a business.
"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy," Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. "Already home to three million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs can aspire, grow, and prosper."
The in-person events enable small business owners and entrepreneurs to network with colleagues and meet experts to share timely, relevant, and actionable advice about a range of small business issues.
The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel located at 1701 Commerce St. Aspiring and existing entrepreneurs can find additional information and register for the event online.
They can also access a range of on-demand and customized resources at the Texas Economic Development’s Small Business Resource Portal. The portal requires users to answer five short questions to help generate a tailored resource list. The portal includes federal, state and local resources, business advice and growth assistance, funding sources and contact information for the Small Business Assistance Team, among other resources.
It also includes links to small business webinars and events, information on how to start a business, and on moving a small business to Texas, understanding regulations and permits, financing and capital, public procurement and HUB resources, and a range of resources for veteran-, minority- and women-owned businesses.
The first event in the series was launched in El Paso May 5 during Small Business Week.
Additional dates scheduled for the series include:
- Kilgore – June 23
- Waco – July 21
- Lubbock – August 25
- Laredo – September 22
- South Padre Island – October 6
- Kerrville – October 27
- Corsicana – November 10
- Bryan-College Station – December 8