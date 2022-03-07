(The Center Square) – Eight Republican congressional races in Texas appeared to be headed to a runoff election until one incumbent withdrew from the race after a scandal broke ahead of the March 1 primary election. Now, seven Republican races are heading to a May 24 runoff election.
The two most controversial races are in Texas’ 3rd and 28th Congressional Districts.
In Texas’ 3rd District, incumbent first-term Rep. Van Taylor of Plano withdrew from the race after the National File reported that he’d had an extramarital affair with a widow of an ISIS fighter. The Iraq War veteran apologized and conceded the race to former Collin County Judge Keith Self.
Taylor’s withdrawal was too close to the election to have his name removed from the ballot. He still received 48.71% of the vote; Self received 26.51% in a five-candidate race to represent the north Texas district.
Self, a West Point graduate who served in the Army for 25 years, cut taxes by 25%, defended private property rights and solved a pension crisis as a county judge. He said he hopes to pursue the same fiscal policies in Congress. In November, he faces Democratic challenger Sandeep Srivastava, a first-generation immigrant from India and daycare center owner who’s never been elected to public office.
In Texas’ 28th Congressional District, two Republican women are hoping to flip the district red. The district includes the border town of Laredo. Its incumbent Rep. Democrat Henry Cuellar’s home and office were raided by the FBI after he’d called on the Biden administration to halt its open border policies. He’ heading to a runoff election against a daughter of Mexican immigrants, who argues Cuellar isn’t progressive enough.
Cassy Garcia, former deputy state director for U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, and Sandra Whitten, the Republican nominee who ran against Cuellar in 2020 and lost, were the top two candidates in a 7-candidate race. Both prioritize border security among their platform issues. Whoever wins will face the Democratic runoff election winner in November.
In Texas’ newly redrawn Congressional District 7, which encompasses part of northwest Houston, two candidates advanced in a 7-candidate race. Texas native, businessman and pastor Johnny Teague and Kansas native and Army veteran Tim Stroud are hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher. Her views and policies are the exact opposite of theirs.
Fletcher, a former state legislator who was first elected to Congress in 2018, defeated Republican Wesley Hunt in 2020. Hunt just won his 10-candidate primary race in newly drawn Congressional District 38 and will face the winner of the Democratic runoff election in November.
Teague was the Republican nominee in 2020 who ran for Congress in the 9th District and lost to Democrat Al Green.
In Congressional District 29, which covers multiple neighborhoods in the Houston area, Robert Schafranek and Julio Garza received the most votes in a four-candidate race. Neither have campaign websites. Whoever wins will face incumbent Democrat Sylvia Garcia in November. She was first elected in 2018 and is favored to win reelection.
In Congressional District 30, which encompasses southern Dallas, James “J. Frank” Harris and Dr. James Rodgers received the most votes in a six-candidate race. Harris doesn’t have a campaign website. Rogers, who has an education and Christian nonprofit background, prioritizes Bitcoin and digital access, civil liberties, cutting wasteful government spending, expanding school choice, expanding the Second Step Act, among others, in his platform.
Whoever wins will face the winner of the Democratic runoff election in what has been a historically Democratic district.
In Congressional District 32, which encompasses an area north of Dallas, entrepreneur and Wing Stop founder Antonio Swad, and businessman and military veteran Justin Webb, received the most votes in a six-candidate race.
Swad, who pledges to cut government spending and reign in the federal budget, among other priorities, says he knows how best to do this as a successful businessman. Webb, who served in Afghanistan, decided to run for office after he witnessed what he says was the Biden administration’s failure in Afghanistan. He helped rescue Afghan interpreters he knew personally after he learned their lives were in danger and were going to be left behind.
Whoever wins will face Democrat incumbent Colin Allred, a former NFL player and attorney who worked in the Obama administration. He defeated incumbent Republican Rep. Pete Sessions in 2018.
In an open seat for the new Congressional District 35, which was previously District 37 and stretches from San Antonio to Austin, the two candidates receiving the most votes in a 10-candidate race were Dan McQueen and Michael Rodriguez.
Navy combat veteran McQueen has a long history working as an engineer with Air Force One, Raytheon, United Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and General Dynamics. His platform includes fighting government corruption, improving veterans’ benefits, combating substance abuse and advancing Texas education.
Rodriguez doesn’t have a campaign website.
The district was left open for the first time since it was created after the 2010 census after incumbent Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett sought re-election in the 37th District.
Whoever wins will face Democrat Greg Casar, a former Austin City Council member and avowed socialist, and Libertarian Michael Idrogo, in November.
No stranger to controversy, Casar helped radically alter Austin public policy by defunding the Austin Police Department and expanding homeless encampments without providing a solution to homelessness. What followed was escalating crime in the state capital and an historic grassroots voter initiative to reverse the policies. One initiative addressing Austin’s homeless problem passed; another to fully fund the police failed.
Last month, the Austin Democratic Socialist of America group pulled its endorsement and support of Casar after the Jewish Insider reported that he pledged to support “federal aid for self-defense of Israel.”
In the new Congressional District 37, which encompasses part of the west side of Austin from south of Round Rock to north of Bear Creek, Jenny Garcia Sharon and Rod Lingsch are heading to a runoff election.
Garcia Sharon pledges to “champion the cause for middle-class Americans locally and nationally; our brave veterans, police officers, firefighters, schoolteachers, and those often forgotten by career politicians.” An American of Mexican descent and native Texan, her platform prioritizes pro-life, Second Amendment, election integrity, border security and other issues.
Lingsch doesn’t have a campaign website.
Whoever wins will face incumbent Democrat Lloyd Doggett, who’s platform includes gun control, “resisting Trumpism,” abortion rights, closing corporate tax loopholes and policing Wall Street, among others.
In 2020, Jenny Garcia Sharon was the Republican nominee who ran against Doggett for the 35th congressional seat and lost.