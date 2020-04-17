(The Center Square) – Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday the first of several executive orders issued to expand exceptions to the state’s stay-at-home order, which is set to expire April 30. The first addresses medical procedures, opens state parks, and keeps all school buildings closed through the end of the academic school year.
Texas has the second highest recovery rate in the U.S. of COVID-19, Abbott said.
“We’re beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID-19 may soon be behind us,” Abbott said at a press briefing at the Capitol. He emphasized the decisions being made are based on data the administration is receiving from the medical community and the White House Coronavirus Task Force.
Abbott also announced the creation of a new state task force including politicians, business leaders and doctors, who will together develop a strategic plan to reopen Texas.
The first phase of opening Texas includes areas that pose minimal or no threats with COVID-19, Abbott said.
As of April 20, state parks will reopen with requirements for visitors to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines. It also allows groups of up to five people to meet in parks.
On April 22, surgery restrictions will be lifted, including diagnostic procedures.
“All decisions made are based on data projections related” to protecting residents’ health, the governor said. “In hindsight, we have a great number of hospital beds that are vacant and a new supply chain for testing,” which has made it possible to expand access to some medical procedures.
A second executive order allows retail stores to open, operating with to-go strategies, beginning April 24. The administration created a website that lists which stores are participating: dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
The Department of State Health Services (DSHS) published a guidance for businesses on how to re-open safely for both employees and customers.
The next phase, which will be announced April 27, will allow churches, schools, gyms and restaurants to re-open with social distancing guidelines still in place.
On April 27, the governor said his administration will consider eliminating the stay-at-home order altogether.
A third round of executive orders will be issued in early May, he said. These will address allowing all venues to open with limited distancing requirements.
“Employers and employees may be concerned about going back to work,” Abbott added, “but they should not be coerced into returning to work” and the state is working with businesses to employ the very best strategies to reduce any possible transmission of COVID-19, he said.
The press briefing followed large protests held at the Capitol Thursday and came after increasing criticism about the governor’s approach to shutting down the 10th-largest economy in the world.
Protesters gathered Thursday afternoon at the Governor's Mansion and at the State Capitol in Austin. Two groups, the Texas Freedom Force and Texas for Medical Freedom, helped organize the protest, according to Fox7 News Austin.
“Organizers say that while they appreciated that Gov. Abbott labeled some things, like churches, essential they feel ultimately it was never the government's call to make,” the local affiliate station reported.
More than one million Texans who have filed for unemployment have had their claims processed, the governor said. The Texas Workforce Commission is working seven days a week to meet the demand.
The decision to keep school buildings closed through the rest of the academic year came after the governor received a letter Thursday from the Texas American Federation of Teachers who said school administrators should stay focused on returning in the fall.
"We certainly do not undertake this request lightly, as our members want to be back in their classrooms educating students," Zeph Capo, president of the federation, wrote in the letter. "However, given the nature of the virus, we are deeply concerned that a brief reopening of schools in May could result in longer-term closures due to a spread of infections."
As of Friday, April 17, the DSHS reports that there have been 17,371 cases reported statewide with 428 fatalities and 4,190 recovered patients.
A total of 169,536 tests have been administered in the state and 1,522 confirmed COVID-19 patients are currently in Texas hospitals.