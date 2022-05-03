(The Center Square) – Texas small business owners impacted by the Eastland Complex fire can now apply for loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA).
A disaster declaration was issued for Brown, Callahan, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Palo Pinto, Shackelford, and Stephens counties after the Eastland Complex fire caused serious damage and threats to life.
Residents can apply for Home Disaster Loans, Business Physical Disaster Loans, and Economic Injury Disaster Loans, all of which provide low-interest loans to qualifying homeowners, renters, and businesses in affected communities.
They can apply online, receive additional disaster assistance information, and download applications at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information.
A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open Tuesday in Eastland, where SBA representatives will be available to address residents’ questions about the loan programs, explain the application process, and assist with completing them.
It will be located at 1310 East Main St. in Eastland, TX, 76448. It opens at 1 p.m. Tuesday. On all other weekdays, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Those who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability can call 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
Completed applications must be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.
Seven wildfires burning southwest of Eastland were labeled as the Eastland Complex. The fires were fully contained as of April 8 after more than 54,000 acres were scorched.
The Walling fire began March 16; the Wheat Field, Kidd, and Oak Mott fires on March 17; the Blowing Basin, Mangum, Cedar Mountain Fires on March 20.
The cause of the fires is under investigation, according to the interagency all-risk incident information management system.
By the week of April 1, fire crews from 28 states had responded to 192 wildfires in one week that destroyed 173,559 acres across Texas, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported.