(The Center Square) – Texas continues to collect increasing tax revenue every month. In September, sales tax revenue totaled $3.69 billion, 17.2% more than last September, Comptroller Glenn Hegar said. Overall, total sales tax revenue for the three-month period ending in September was up 14.9% compared to the same period a year ago.
The majority of September sales tax revenue is based on sales made in August and remitted to the agency in September. Sales tax accounts for 56% of all tax collections and is the largest source of funding for the state budget.
“State sales tax collections continued to climb rapidly in September, with solid growth in receipts from all major economic sectors,” Hegar said.
“Surging receipts from nonretail sectors indicate that the exceptionally strong spending by businesses in recent months continued unabated. Spurred in part by inflation in building materials and other business input prices, the mining, construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade sectors have each exhibited double-digit growth in sales tax remittances for 10 or more consecutive months.”
He also noted that receipts from retail trade and restaurants grew moderately and at less than the rate of consumer price inflation. This suggests that Texas households are prioritizing their spending on necessities like rent, groceries and transportation, items not subject to sales tax, in response to inflation.
However, receipts from online shopping, building material and home improvement stores, and automotive dealers and parts stores all saw double-digit increases compared to last September. Receipts from clothing, electronics, appliances, furniture and home furnishings stores remained steady. Receipts from general merchandisers, sporting goods and hobby stores were down from a year ago.
The largest amount of sales tax paid came from motor vehicle sales and rental taxes totaling $616 million; motor fuel taxes totaled $328 million. Both were up 13% and 2%, respectively, from last September.
Alcoholic beverage taxes totaled $138 million; hotel occupancy taxes totaled $57 million; both were up 13% and 11%, respectively, since last September.
But the consistent bulk of taxes paid, as has been the case nearly every month this year, has come from the Texas oil and natural gas industry.
Oil production taxes totaled $552 million; natural gas production taxes totaled $480 million. Both were up 41% and 91%, respectively, from last September.
“The oil and natural gas industry is meeting our energy needs more responsibly than any other nation in the world, while directly funding public education, essential services, and our state’s robust Rainy Day Fund,” Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said. “Oil and natural gas are irreplaceable in our lives, our economy and our future.”
Production taxes are only one of the many taxes that the industry pays. It also pays billions of dollars in property taxes on all assets from producing minerals properties, to pipelines, refineries and gas stations.
These are in addition to state and local sales taxes paid by the industry as well as the state’s franchise tax and gross receipts taxes imposed on natural gas utilities and pipelines, and millions of dollars in fees imposed by state government.