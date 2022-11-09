(The Center Square) – Republicans won one of three Congressional seats they were hoping to flip in Texas border counties.
In South Texas’ new congressional District 15, Monica De La Cruz received a little more than 53% of the vote. She will be the first female Hispanic member of Congress representing McAllen, Texas.
“Only in this great country can the granddaughter of a Mexican farm worker go from ironing shirts to get through college to become a member of Congress," De La Cruz said. "Thank you, South Texas! ¡Gracias!”
She said she was “incredibly honored, humbled, and blessed” by her win. “If there was ever any doubt, let it be known tonight – from the land of Juan Seguín, Selena Quintanilla, and the World Series champions Houston Astros – that El Sueño Americano is alive and well in South Texas."
De La Cruz said she will fight for all south Texans, “be they Black, white, Latino or Asian; Republicans or Democrats; gay or straight.”
In the new 34th district, Republican Mayra Flores lost to Democratic incumbent Vincente Gonzalez by nearly 19,000 votes and nearly 8 percentage points. Gonzalez received 52.71% of the vote compared to Flores’ 44.25%.
In March, Flores made history by becoming the first Mexican born female elected to Congress. On Tuesday, she also made history by only serving in Congress for nine months.
Of her loss, she tweeted, “The RED WAVE did not happen. Republicans and Independents stayed home. DO NOT COMPLAIN ABOUT THE RESULTS IF YOU DID NOT DO YOUR PART!”
She also thanked “every single person that invested in our campaign” who “put their love, sweat and tears into this community. They know who they are and I will always remain grateful to them.”
Of his win, Gonzalez said in a statement, “The people of South Texas have spoken. They have chosen someone with a track record of bringing vital resources to South Texas.” He also said he hoped “all of us can come together and work for the betterment of all South Texans and Americans, regardless of political affiliation. It is on all of us to ensure we hold up the work of those who have come before us and that we leave a better America for those who come after.”
In the 28th district, incumbent Democrat Henry Cueller, who barely won his Democratic primary race, resoundingly defeated his Republican challenger, former U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz staffer Cassie Garcia. Cuellar received nearly 22,000 more votes than Garcia, winning by 56.6% to 43.38%.
After her loss, Garcia thanked her family, team “and everyone who believed in me.” She said, “I gave it my all, but unfortunately, we came up short tonight,” adding, “It was an honor to run to represent South Texas. I will always have your back. God bless you all.” She also congratulated Cuellar on his win.
Cuellar’s official campaign twitter account responded by tweeting, “Looks like you’ll have plenty of free time to audition for Narcos in the near future @CasandraLGarcia! Nice try Cassy! It may require you learning Spanish. Rosetta Stone is on standby!”
When constituents posted that the Cuellar campaign’s response was “classless,” it replied by posting a meme saying, “what a loser.” When another constituent tweeted in support of Garcia, the campaign posted a clown meme.