(The Center Square) – Republicans in Texas have outraised Democrats in the current election cycle by a significant margin, according to reports analyzing recent campaign finance filings.
Republicans have outraised Democrats by a margin of more than 3 to 1, Transparency USA reports. Statewide, 668 Republican candidates have raised $116 million compared to 606 Democrats who raised $35.6 million.
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has raised the most at over $40 million, followed by his Democratic challenger, Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, who’s raised $10.2 million. Abbott’s two most formidable Republican challengers, former state Sen. Don Huffines, and Lt. Col. Allen West (Ret.), have raised $7.2 million, and $2.8 million, respectively.
Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has raised more than $8 million, far surpassing his challengers in both parties.
In the Texas attorney general race, Republican Eva Guzman has raised the most at $5.3 million. She's followed by incumbent Ken Paxton’s $4.9 million, and George P. Bush’s $4.3 million.
Overall, more than $315 million has been contributed to political races this election cycle in Texas, Transparency USA reports. The majority was donated to PACs, $159.6 million; $156.2 million was donated directly to candidates.
According to a Ballotpedia report analyzing campaign finance reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission between July 1 and Dec. 31, Texas Republicans outraised Democrats by 92%.
Of the top five Democratic fund raisers, four are incumbent state legislators running for reelection.
Incumbent state senators who raised the most are John Whitmire (District 15), who raised $407,990, and Royce West (District 23), who raised $399,744.
Frank Ramirez, running for state representative in District 118, raised the third-highest amount at $302,573.
Incumbents state Reps. Richard Raymond (District 42) and Chris Turner (District 101) raised $297,120, and $259,796, respectively, rounding out the top five.
Two incumbent Republicans also raised the most in the reporting period analyzed: state Sen. Mayes Middleton (District 11) who raised $1,885,523, and House Speaker Dade Phelan (District 21), who raised $1,870,189. However, Transparency USA reports that Middleton raised $1.9 million and Phelan raised $2.9 million.
Newcomer Kevin Sparks, who’s running for state Senate in District 31, raised $905,772, BallotPedia reports. State Reps. John Lujan (District 118) and Phil King (District 10) raised $683,537, and $648,275, respectively, rounding out the top five state Republican lawmakers who raised the most.
Republicans hold the majority in both chambers of the Texas Legislature. Of the 31 seats in the Senate, Republicans hold 18. Of the 150 in the House, Republicans hold 85.
Campaign finance laws limit the amount that individuals and organizations can donate to candidates.
Ballotpedia has compiled details about all candidates running for office, as well as campaign donation amounts based on reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission.
Texans for Fiscal Responsibility has published an index that grades state lawmakers according to their voting records on core budget and free enterprise issues.
Only 10 state representatives and two state senators, all Republicans, received A grades, according to the index.