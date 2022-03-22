Campaign finance requirements govern how much money candidates may receive from individuals and organizations, how often they must report those contributions, and how much individuals, organizations, and political entities may contribute to campaigns.
While campaign finance is not the only factor in electoral outcomes, successful fundraising can provide a candidate with advantages during a campaign. Fundraising can also indicate party momentum.
This article lists top fundraisers in the Texas House of Representatives, overall and by party. It is based on campaign finance reports that officeholders in and candidates for the House submitted to the Texas Ethics Commission. It includes activity between January 1, 2021, and February 19, 2022.
Top fundraisers in the Texas House of Representatives by party
The top fundraisers in Texas House of Representatives elections are shown below. Individuals are presented with the office that they are on the ballot for in 2022, if applicable.
In the Democratic Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Richard Raymond (District 42) – $509,459
- James Talarico (District 50) – $360,465
- Frank Ramirez (District 118) – $302,573
- Julie Johnson (District 115) – $298,231
- Chris Turner (District 101) – $280,454
In the Republican Party, the top fundraisers were:
- Dade Phelan (District 21) – $2,905,247
- Mayes Middleton – $2,014,767
- Ryan Guillen (District 31) – $950,605
- Phil King – $936,332
- Tan Parker – $822,571
Fundraising totals
Overall, Democratic officeholders and candidates raised $9.19 million in this period. Republican officeholders and candidates raised $34.89 million. Combined, all House fundraisers in the January 1, 2021, through February 19, 2022, filing period raised $44.08 million.
The five largest Democratic fundraisers were responsible for 19 percent of all Democratic House fundraising. The five largest Republican fundraisers were responsible for 22 percent of all Republican House fundraising.
The table below provides additional data from the campaign finance reports from the top ten fundraisers during this period.
TOP TEN FUNDRAISERS – TEXAS HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES (January 1, 2021, through February 19, 2022)
Name Party Affiliation Raised Spent
- Dade Phelan Republican Party $2,905,247 $2,536,948
- Mayes Middleton Republican Party $2,014,767 $1,897,663
- Ryan Guillen Republican Party $950,605 $985,417
- Phil King Republican Party $936,332 $1,017,324
- Tan Parker Republican Party $822,571 $1,039,875
- David Spiller Republican Party $804,221 $505,235
- Adam Blanchard Republican Party $692,765 $385,756
- John Lujan Republican Party $683,537 $244,132
- Glenn Rogers Republican Party $575,367 $453,232
- Dustin Burrows Republican Party $537,605 $259,377
Campaign finance reporting periods
The data above are based on campaign finance reports that candidate PACs submitted to the Texas Ethics Commission. Candidate PACs represent individuals who have run for state or local office at any point, including past and present officeholders. This article does not include non-candidate PACs. In 2022, Transparency USA will publish campaign finance data after the following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.
Report Name Report Due Date
- 2022 Jan Semiannual 1/18/2022
- 2022 Pre-Primary (30 Days) 1/31/2022
- 2022 Pre-Primary (8 Days) 2/22/2022
- 2022 Primary Runoff 5/16/2022
- 2022 Jul Semiannual 7/15/2022
- 2022 Pre-General (30 Days) 10/11/2022
- 2022 Pre-General (8 Days) 10/31/2022
- 2022 Semiannual Data 1/17/2023