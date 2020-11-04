(The Center Square) – Republicans retained control of the Texas House and Senate Tuesday despite millions of dollars pouring into the state in an attempt to turn Texas blue.
Texas remains a Republican trifecta government, in which one party controls the executive and legislative branches. Democrats needed to win nine seats to flip the House.
In tight races in Dallas County, Republican state Reps. Morgan Meyer in Dallas and Angie Chen Button in Garland narrowly defeated their Democrat opponents.
In heavily conservative Collin County, Republican state Reps. Jeff Leach in Allen and Matt Shaheen in Plano narrowly won in races that were at first too close to call.
In Democratic stronghold Harris County, left-leaning Republican state Rep. Sarah Davis of West University Place lost to her Democratic challenger, Ann Johnson; and Republican Mike Schofield in Katy reclaimed the seat he lost to Democrat Gina Calanni two years ago.
State Reps. Craig Goldman, Tony Tinderholt and Jeff Cason won in Tarrant County despite concerted efforts to defeat them.
The Texas House is expected to stay the same with 83 Republicans and 67 Democrats.
However, a Republican majority does not mean any of the policies proposed by the Texas Republican Party will be implemented, conservatives argue. A closed-door backroom deal-type meeting was held Oct. 31, conservative Republicans claim, which excluded conservatives, in order to pre-select the next Texas Speaker of the House.
A faction of Republican lawmakers, dubbed “Team Bonnen,” named after disgraced outgoing Speaker of the House Dennis Bonnen, reportedly selected a left-leaning Republican from Beaumont, Rep. Dade Phelan.
Jonathan Saenz, president of the conservative Texas Values organization, said that Phelan’s efforts during the last legislative session helped gut legislation that would have protected small businesses from onerous local mandates.
The organization strongly opposes Phelan as Texas speaker, Texas Values announced.
Republican Party of Texas Chairman Allen West expressed frustration about the meeting, saying, “Any candidate who emerges from a guarded, smoke-filled room will end in embarrassment.”
The state’s largest grassroots conservative coalition, Grassroots America – We the People PAC, also opposes Phelan. Joann Fleming, the organization’s leader, said if Phelan is elected as the next Texas House Speaker, Republicans were declaring war on conservatives.
“House Republicans need to build trust going into the 87th Session – trust that was badly damaged during the 86th legislative session with most conservative members exhibiting a fiercely blind, dogged allegiance to self-disgraced Speaker Dennis Bonnen,” Flemming wrote in an op-ed published by Texas Scorecard. “They rode their loyalty to Bonnen all the way through the session to end up with an epic legislative fiasco – the resounding failure to fully pass any of the five Republican Party of Texas legislative priorities.”
Bonnen drew ire from conservatives for appointing Democrats and liberal Republicans to head committees as a way to prevent key reforms from moving forward in the legislature.
“Liberty is losing in Texas,” Flemming added, “and big, dream-destroying, pocket-picking, Nanny State Government is winning.”
Last year, Phelan received a 49 out of 100 from the conservative grassroots organization Texas Scorecard’s Fiscal Responsibility Index.
Republican state Reps. Trent Ashby of Lufkin, Geanie Morrison of Victoria, and Chris Paddie of Marshall have also filed to run for the speaker position.
The official vote for speaker is slated to take place Jan. 12.