(The Center Square) – With demographic trends shifting, researchers at Porch analyzed the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine where the youngest people in America live – and the answer is Texas.
Researchers ranked metro areas according to the proportion of the population under age 35, calculating the total population under 35, the total population across all ages, the homeownership rate for households under 35 and homeownership rate for all households.
Porch analyzed metropolitan areas by population size: small metros (100,000–349,999), midsize metros (350,000–999,999), and large metros (1,000,000 or more). Data is based on the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.
In the 15 largest metro areas analyzed, four with the youngest demographic are in Texas: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas and Austin.
Just behind first-place Salt Lake City, the metro area of Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land ranked second. Its population of individuals under age 35 – 3.5 million out of 7 million – accounts for 50.2% of the population.
Ranking fourth is the metro area of San Antonio-New Braunfels, with a percentage of the population under 35 at 49.9 percent. Slightly more than 1.27 million people are under age 35 out of a population of 2.55 million.
The Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington metro area ranked fifh, with a percentage of the population under 35 of 49.7 percent, or 3.765 million out of 7.57 million people.
Rounding out the large Texas metros is Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, ranking sixth. Its population under age 35, roughly 1.1 million out of 2.2. million, accounts for 49.7 percent.
California was the only other state with more than one large metro area making the top 15. The percentage of residents under age 35 was 49.9 percent in Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, and 47.9 percent in San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad.
The trend continued with Texas having the highest or near-highest number of residents under age 35 in other metro areas. Four out of 15 midsized metro areas, and five out of the 15 small metro areas, are in Texas.
“Some of the youngest small and midsize metros report over 60 percent of their population under age 35, and young people under 35 make up a majority of the population among all of these metros,” the report states. “As with the large metro group, homeownership rates are much lower for young people than among all households. In addition to Utah, both Texas and California claim a number of the small and midsize metros with large populations of young people.”