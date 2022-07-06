(The Center Square) – U.S. military installations in Texas contributed at least $114.1 billion to the Texas economy in 2021 and supported more than 622,790 jobs in communities across the state, according to a new analysis published by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts at the request of the Texas Military Preparedness Commission.
“Texas is the proud home to 15 military installations and the U.S. Army Futures Command,” Gov. Greg Abbott said. “Not only are these military installations critical for the defense of our nation, they support more than 622,790 jobs in communities across this great state. Many are the largest employer in their area; all are key drivers for both the local and state economies.
“Serving military families are integral members of their hometown communities, and the strong and long military-community partnerships continue to provide economic stability and essential support for civic and community programs.”
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said, “The importance of these bases reaches far beyond direct jobs and personal income. The facilities, and the men and women who work and are stationed at them, form the backbone of communities and support countless businesses and induced jobs throughout the state.”
The economic impact study was released as part of the 2021─2022 Texas Military Preparedness Commission Report produced biennially by TMPC.
According to the report, U.S. Military installations in Texas created 622,790 direct and indirect jobs and created an economic output of $114. 2 billion.
“The military footprint has grown economically and is now contributing over $114 billion to the Texas economy,” chair of the commission, Kevin Pottinger, Major General (Ret.), USAF, said in a forward to the report. “Texas is home to over 235,000 uniformed and Department of Defense civilian personnel at 15 military installations and Army Futures Command. A variety of missions and platforms in Texas continue to support national security and developing American interests in cyber security, space, and medicine among others.”
The greatest economic impact of $752 million is the Naval Air Station in Kingsville, Texas, according to the report, followed by Army Future’s Command in Austin of $371 million.
The joint bases in San Antonio (Fort Sam Houston; Lackland Air Force Base; Randolph Air Force Base) employ the most Texans: 211,213. Fort Hood in Killeen employs the next greatest amount of more than 160,000 people.
The analysis evaluated the economic impact of the population and employees directly affiliated with military installations in Texas. This includes active duty, visiting and other military personnel, dependents, civilian employees, and contractors directly affiliated with the base. Total employment includes direct and indirect jobs.
The Texas Military Preparedness Commission is housed within the governor’s office. It advises the governor and state legislature on defense and military issues as well as ways to strengthen the position of Texas military installations in preparation for any future base realignment and closures. It’s comprised of 13 members who serve six-year staggered terms.
In 2020, Texas spent the most in defense contract and personnel spending of $83 billion, with the bulk of spending going to defense contracts ($71.2 billion). Virginia and California rounded out the top three, spending $64.3 billion and $61.0 billion, respectively.