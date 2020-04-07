Regulations that governments waived during the coronavirus response should remain that way once people return to public life post quarantine, the Texas Public Policy Foundation (TPPF) recommends as a way of getting Texans back to work.
The think tank authored "The Workforce Recovery Act: A Public-Private Partnership Solution White Paper" as a blue print for local and state government officials to spur economic growth.
If the government regulations that have been suspended “don’t make sense now, why would they make sense outside of a pandemic?” Chuck DeVore, TPPF’s vice president of National Initiatives, asked.
“Purposeful or not, government is responsible for much of the economic damage that is afflicting the country,” Kevin Roberts, executive director of the foundation, said in a statement accompanying the report. “While the harm inflicted cannot be retroactively corrected, we can move forward to help individuals, businesses, and families recover from this unprecedented situation.”
The TPPF proposes implementing a national business-interruption insurance plan to help solve the crisis that threatens the loss of millions more American jobs, expanding on provisions within the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act. By utilizing existing avenues and structures for payment of claims, funds provided to businesses can allow them to remain viable until the shutdown ends, TPPF argues.
“The economic harm as a result of this pandemic is immense, but we don’t need to create an entirely new governmental structure to assist in our economic recovery,” Rod Bordelon, senior fellow and director of the Center for Fiscal Policy at TPPF, said. “This program would be a true public-private partnership by combining the resources of the federal government with the expertise and vast claims processing functions of the insurance industry.”
The plan would pay for 90 percent of operating-revenue losses by businesses for time periods beginning March 1, 2020. Claim funds would be earmarked and restricted to pay payroll, operating costs, and rent and debt payments. There would be no coverage for lost profits.
The Workplace Recovery Act would rely on the federal government to fund all payments but would utilize existing private-market structures to process claim payments where available and rely on government structures for such processing only where necessary, TPPF says.
While focusing on public-private partnerships, Jerome Greener, the Texas state director at Americans for Prosperity, said Texans have already risen to the challenge, with small businesses contributing to help their neighbors. Texas Tail Distillery in Galveston has converted its operating system from making vodka into 500 gallons of hand sanitizer a day. Austin-based Tito’s Vodka is also converting operations to make roughly 24 tons of hand sanitizer, Greener said.
Five by Five Brewing Company is filtering water to provide clean water to its local community free of charge.
Mattress Mack in Houston is providing hot meals to people who have contracted the coronavirus in Houston.
Café Momentum in Dallas, an Italian restaurant which hired those formerly incarcerated in the juvenile justice system, has converted its operations to prepare and package meals for children who rely on school meals.
Greener highlighted other companies offering masks and cleaning supplies to local hospitals and medical facilities, and the nonprofit, Yes Every Kid, which is providing free education curriculum to families online.
There will be lasting effects in the areas where people have successfully used virtual technology, DeVore says, when people ask “why can’t we continue to do this” when life returns to a new normal. Homeschooling and virtual learning online is a viable option going forward, he said, as is telehealth, which has made seeing and meeting with doctors and practitioners more accessible.