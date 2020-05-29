(The Center Square) – Under new rules adopted by state regulators, a new industry in oyster farming will soon be operating in Texas, the last state on the Gulf of Mexico to allow it.
While the projected economic contribution of oyster mariculture won’t be known until permits are issued and the process is underway, the amount could be significant and help oyster fishermen who have faced difficulty from overfishing and hurricanes in recent years.
The state legislature voted to approve oyster farming in 2019.
“It will take at least a year from the time seed oysters are placed into cages until they reach harvestable size,” Lance Robinson, deputy division director, Coastal Fisheries Division with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD), told The Center Square.
“Oysters grown in off-bottom mariculture operations are destined for the raw, half-shell market," Robinson added. The ex-vessel value (e.g. price paid to the fisherman) of the public oyster fishery (i.e. the harvest of oysters that grow on natural reefs) was $29,747,042 in 2019. This translates into an economic benefit to the state of Texas of over $53 million.”
There are a number of rules and regulations for participating in the new fishery.
“In addition to the TPWD requirements established by the recent adoption of rules establishing an oyster mariculture program, there are state health department and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) rules that must be followed. Because oysters are often consumed raw, there are rules designed to minimize the risk to public health that must be followed,” Robinson said.
Officials hope the first Cultivated Oyster Mariculture (COM) permits will be issued by the fall.
“To get it running takes a lot of work,” Tony Reisinger, Cameron County Extension Agent for Coastal and Marine Resources with Texas Sea Grant and Texas AgriLife Extension Service at Texas A & M University, told The Center Square.
“One of the advantages to farming is you care for them and they grow fast and in better shape because they don’t have to compete with other oysters,” Reisinger said. “These oysters also get protected from serious predation because they are grown in cages.”
Cultivation gear and seed oysters can be placed within designated areas once a permit is issued, which is a two-step process, Robinson said. The first requires an operating plan and survey of the proposed permitted area followed by a public comment period. In Step 2, the applicant gets the necessary authorization from other state and federal agencies.
Two key components for the Texas industry right now are siting and the amount of work involved.
“Considerable thought must be given to where oyster mariculture operations are located so that sensitive habitat (e.g. seagrass, oyster reefs, bird rookeries, etc.) is avoided and the location minimizes conflict with other users of public waters [including] recreational/commercial fishing and private property owners,” Robinson said.
It’s hard work both physically and mentally.
“Oyster mariculture requires handling cages on a weekly basis to control biofouling of cages to ensure oysters are getting good water flow through the cages so they can eat. This requires frequent exposure of cages/bags to the air to allow them to dry out, killing algae and small encrusting organisms,” Robinson said, adding that oysters will close their shell and can survive for hours out of the water.
“Additionally, growers must be knowledgeable of all state and federal health requirements to minimize the risk of infection to consumers,” Robinson said. “Many of the oyster-related disease/infections are reportable to the Centers for Disease Control and failure to maintain high quality health standards could result in the grower having to pay to recall product that’s in the marketing pipeline and a closure of a mariculture operation and possibly, the entire bay system or both.”